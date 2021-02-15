A curfew has been set in Livingston Parish in response to an ice storm that has hit southeast Louisiana, according to the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).
The curfew will run from dusk on Monday, Feb. 15, until dawn on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
The curfew was set by Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard and the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
In a joint statement, the three said the curfew is being enforced “due to the inclement winter weather we are experiencing and the road hazards it is creating.”
Only essential personnel, those traveling to/from work and for emergency situations will be allowed on Livingston Parish roadways.
“Our Livingston Parish leaders are concerned about current conditions on our roadways – and weather conditions expected overnight,” the statement read. “Our main goal is to get residents home safely. We are strongly encouraging everyone to remain in place until this weather and road icing event is over.”
Updates to road closures and other pertinent information will be posted to the LOHSEP Facebook page, which can be found at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/LivingstonOHSEP/.
More than 9,000 Entergy and DEMCO customers have lost power in Livingston Parish, which remains under a state of emergency.
Sleet and freezing rain started to fall around midnight in the Greater Baton Rouge area. Ice that accumulates can weigh down tree branches and power lines, which can lead to outages.
Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing until Tuesday and will dip into the teens late Monday and into early Tuesday.
