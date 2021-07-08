LIVINGSTON -- A judge has ruled that the trial for a former middle school teacher who is accused of a plethora of sexual abuse crimes will be pushed back.
The trial date for Cynthia Perkins will be set at a later time.
Judge Erika Sledge of 21st Judicial District Court made the ruling during a hearing Thursday, less than a week before the trial for Perkins was set to start.
The postponement signals the latest change in the case against Cynthia and Dennis Perkins, the two at the center of a high-profile sexual abuse scandal that has been bogged down by logistical issues over the past several weeks.
The two were arrested in October 2019 following a five-year investigation and later indicted together. They were originally set to stand trial as co-defendants until Sledge ruled in favor of a severance once new evidence showed Cynthia Perkins’ defense would be “antagonistic” toward Dennis Perkins.
The postponement for Cynthia Perkins’ trial came one day after the Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeal agreed to push back Dennis Perkins’ trial, which was originally slated to begin July 12. That decision was made because Dennis Perkins’ attorney, Jarrett Ambeau, is scheduled to be counsel for the defense in a first-degree murder trial in East Feliciana Parish slated to also start July 12.
The request to postpone Cynthia Perkins’ trial came from her attorney James Spokes, who said he and his client needed time to review new evidence obtained by the Attorney General’s Office “that is critical to Cynthia Perkins’ defense.”
In her ruling, Sledge said her decision to postpone Cynthia Perkins’ trial was because her counsel was only informed of the trial date this week.
When Sledge severed the trials, the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, which is prosecuting the case, said it intended to have Dennis Perkins stand trial first, starting July 12. That changed when the higher court ruled in favor of a postponement for Dennis Perkins, which would have meant Cynthia Perkins would go to trial on five days’ notice.
“Based upon the change in trial order at this stage ... I am going to grant Cynthia Perkins’ request for continuance,” Sledge said.
Dennis Perkins and Cynthia Perkins face a total of 150 charges, including first-degree rape, producing child pornography, obscenity, video voyeurism, sexual battery of a child under 13 years old, and mingling harmful substances. Dennis Perkins is also accused of sexual abuse of an animal.
Dennis Perkins is a former SWAT team commander with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. Cynthia Perkins is a former middle school teacher at Westside Junior High.
The two have pleaded not guilty to the charges.
In a separate decision Wednesday, the First Circuit Court of Appeal denied a request from the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office to combine the trials.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.