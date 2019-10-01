WALKER -- The story came to a close with a good ending.
Fourteen-year-old Dakota McDade, an area resident who was reported missing over the weekend, was found safe and unharmed Tuesday, the Walker Police Department said.
McDade's father had reported the girl missing since Thursday evening to the Walker Police Department, who then took to social media for help. The search led through the weekend.
The reason for her disappearance is unknown at this time.
