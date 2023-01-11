A man accused of killing five people in a multi-parish shooting spree four years ago was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to three murders committed in Livingston Parish.
Dakota Theriot, 25, admitted to killing three people in January 2019, making his plea before Judge Brenda Ricks of 21st Judicial District Court on Wednesday.
As part of the plea agreement, Theriot avoided the death penalty and received three life sentences without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.
District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said Theriot was being transferred to Ascension Parish to plead guilty to two other murders Wednesday afternoon. Perrilloux said Theriot would receive two additional life sentences for those charges, bringing his total to five life sentences to be served concurrently.
The plea agreement was made with the blessing of the victim’s family, prosecutors said.
“As in any decision made when resolving a case, consideration is given to the victims and their families, the community, and the legal and factual posture of the case in its entirety,” Perrilloux said in a statement.
“The victims’ families have agreed with the defendant’s plea and sentence. We appreciate their patience and cooperation. Mr. Theriot will spend the remainder of his life in prison.”
Authorities said Theriot fatally shot his girlfriend Summer Ernest, 20; her father Billy Ernest, 43; and her brother Tanner Ernest, 17; in a mobile home along Courtney Road near Walker on the morning of Jan. 26, 2019. Theriot had only recently started dating Summer at the time of the shooting but was living with her family after his parents kicked him out.
After shooting the Ernest family, Theriot drove Billy Ernest’s 2004 Dodge pickup truck to Church Point Road in Gonzales and killed his parents, Keith and Elizabeth Theriot, both 50, before fleeing the state.
A tip eventually led authorities to Richmond County, Virginia — roughly 1,100 miles away from Gonzales in the town of Warsaw, about 50 miles west of the Atlantic coast.Authorities tracked the truck to Theriot’s grandmother’s house
Theriot had a firearm in his hand at the time and pointed it out the window of the vehicle, but did not aim at anyone in particular, authorities said at the time. The deputies then cornered Theriot, who surrendered without incident before later being extradited to Louisiana.
A grand jury indicted Theriot with first-degree murder charges in February 2019, with three in Livingston Parish and two in Ascension Parish. Soon after, prosecutors filed motions seeking the death penalty.
Theriot remained in custody in Livingston Parish for one month before being transferred to Angola, where he has been ever since — a period of nearly four years. Speaking to reporters after the hearing, Perrilloux explained the reasons behind the dragged-out court case, saying it was mostly caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the question of Theriot’s competency to stand trial, and the lengthier process of capital cases.
“Well up until today, this was a capital case, which by definition brings delay, extensive motions and pretrial motions,” Perrilloux said. “COVID [was the] No. 1 [reason], and No. 2 [was] the documented history of psychological issues with respect to Mr. Theriot and obtaining those records and reviewing those records.”
Theriot walked into the courtroom around 10 a.m. Wednesday, dressed in an orange jumpsuit and cuffed at the wrists and ankles. A few feet away from Theriot sat around 15 family members and friends of the Livingston Parish victims, including many who wore matching blue T-shirts that read: “God’s Justice for Billy, Summer, & Tanner.”
Assistant District Attorney Kurt Wall explained that the state would withdraw its intent for the death penalty in exchange for Theriot’s guilty plea. After waiving his right for a trial, Theriot then admitted to the killings of Billy, Summer, and Tanner Ernest.
“Guilty, your honor,” Theriot said when asked for his plea.
Though prosecutors said the death penalty was “factually warranted,” they decided to accept the plea deal “in consideration of the victim’s families to offer them resolution and prevent further trauma,” Perrilloux said.
“Our office has reviewed numerous and extensive psychological records of the defendant setting out a very documented history of his mental illness,” Perrilloux said. “Seeking the death penalty, although factually warranted, would lead to protracted and likely never ending litigation for the victims’ families to endure. After much review, discussion, and consideration, we felt this was the best outcome.”
