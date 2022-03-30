Southeast Louisiana is bracing for strong winds and the threat of tornadoes Wednesday, with the brunt of severe weather expected to strike the capital region in the afternoon.
Damaging winds are expected to cause the biggest impact, according to the National Weather Service in New Orleans. Tornadoes are also a possibility, though flooding and hail are not likely.
In addition, we have a high wind warning for all of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi from 8AM to 9PM CDT tonight. Sustained winds outside of thunderstorms of 35 to 45 mph are expected with gusts up to 55 mph possible. 3/x pic.twitter.com/H3ZKbECH75— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) March 30, 2022
“Winds of this magnitude can cause power outages and damage to trees ahead of severe weather,” tweeted the National Weather Service. “Make sure you charge your devices and have ways to get warnings. Secure or take any loose items inside. Be careful while driving, especially on elevated areas like bridges.”
The National Weather Service has set a high wind warning until 9 p.m. Wednesday, with forecasters expecting south winds of 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
Damaging winds can blow down trees and power lines, and forecasters are expecting there to be power outages.
Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.
“People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches,” forecasters said in a National Weather Service advisory. “If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.”
