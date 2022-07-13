‘Dance is her life’ | How a girl from Walker emerged as a star on ‘So You Think You Can Dance’

Years before she started dancing on national television, Ralyn Johnson would dance around the house.
Years before she started dancing in front of millions, Johnson’s only audience was her parents.
But like everyone else since Johnson made her debut on “So You Think You Can Dance,” they, too, saw something special.
“She was always dancing around the house when she was a little girl,” her mother, Ashley Johnson, recalled. “I used to look at her and tell my husband we needed to get her in dance, because we saw she was so good. So I enrolled her, and that was that.”
Much has changed for Ralyn, now 18, since her parents first signed her up in a local dance academy.
She no longer dances for only mom and dad, but for a national television audience of millions.
She no longer receives tips from only local dance instructors, but from high-profile coaches who have guided some of the best in the world.
And she no longer dances for only herself, but for her entire community of Walker, Louisiana.
But one thing that has stayed the same — and unlikely to change anytime soon — is the love for dancing she’s shown since she could walk.
“Dance is her life,” Ashely said. “It’s what she was born to do.”
Ralyn’s life will continue to change the longer she stays on “So You Think You Can Dance,” the popular Fox dancing competition currently in its 17th season. This Wednesday’s episode will feature the Top 8 contestants, with Ralyn among them.
And if previous episodes are any indication, she’ll be sticking around.
Showcasing an infectious personality combined with powerful dance moves and a unique style, Ralyn has become an early fan favorite, wowing audiences and the show’s trio of judges with each performance.
Ralyn is one of the only dancers who have not been among the four “in danger,” meaning she has not had to rely on the judges’ save to keep her dreams of being named “America’s favorite dancer” alive.
But though her successful run on the show has seemingly come out of nowhere, it hasn’t surprised her parents. They’ve seen it all along, from those quiet dance sessions in their Walker home to her weekly performances under the bright lights of Los Angeles.
Ralyn has overcome much to reach this point, including countless hours of training, the regular duties of a high school student-athlete, and a life-changing hurricane. But those who know her best believe she has what it takes.
This is what her entire life has led to, they say.
“This is what she loves,” her father, Jamar Johnson, said. “Every time she gets on that stage, she leaves it all out there, and it shows.”
Dancing without music
As a child, Ralyn was always dancing.
Oftentimes, she didn’t even need music.
“She’d dance to anything,” Ashley said. “You didn’t even have to have music on. She would dance just as much without it. She just loved to dance.”
Ashley and Jamar signed their oldest daughter up for dancing when she was 5 years old, enrolling her at On Moving Dance Company in Walker. Her instructor, Ashli Tallo, can still remember her first impressions of a young Ralyn.
“During her first class, I could tell there was something special about her,” Tallo said.
Despite her natural ability, Ralyn still had to put in the work, but it was something she was always willing to do, her instructor said.
“She had to work for everything she got,” Tallo said. “Everything didn’t come to her super easy. She had to push and work and put in a lot of extra time to get to where she is today. But she did have natural ability and natural flexibility, and her energy was always infectious. She has that positive attitude and is ready to try anything.”
Ralyn touched on her busy schedule during her first appearance on “So You Think You Can Dance.” Her average day started at home and from there went to Walker High for seven hours. After school, the next hour or so was spent in the blistering heat for track and field practice. From there, it was off to dance practice — sometimes for five hours.
Then she’d do it all again the next day.
“School, track practice, dance. School, track practice, dance. School, track practice, dance,” Ralyn said.
Though she had success in track — she qualified for state as a freshman — Ralyn’s greatest thrill came from dancing, where she devoted most of her time, her parents said. Weekly, she’d train in ballet, tap, jazz, contemporary, lyrical and musical theater, and techniques.
Ralyn would spend as many as 20 hours a week training in the studio and in competitions, focusing on the smallest of details. But Ralyn hardly complained about the work, Tallo said.
In fact, she’d often ask for more.
“She’s always the kid that will take any and every class that’s offered to her,” Tallo said. “She doesn’t care if she’s dancing with the 5-year-olds or 16-year-olds. It never really mattered to her. She’s always taken opportunities to go outside of the studio and dance. She just always wanted to dance.”
Through dance, Ralyn was able to travel the country to showcase her talent. Her competitions were usually in front of hundreds of people — huge audiences at the time but ones that now seem small compared to the millions who watch her perform weekly on Wednesday nights.
But before her life changed with her audition on “So You Think You Can Dance,” Ralyn and her family encountered a far worse life-changing obstacle — Hurricane Ida.
‘I was very scared’
Exactly 16 years after Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana, the state experienced another catastrophic natural disaster, one that reached far beyond the coast.
On Aug. 29, 2021, Hurricane Ida struck southeast Louisiana, bringing with it some of the most damaging winds on record. Despite being some 150 miles away from the Gulf coast, Ida still had hurricane-force strength when its eye passed directly through Livingston Parish.
At the Johnson household in Walker, Jamar and Ashley took shelter with their daughters Ralyn and Jalyn. All four huddled inside a bedroom as the “very powerful winds” wreaked havoc outside, Jamar recalled.
“Ida really passed right over us,” Jamar said. “We were scared.”
At one point, the winds ripped off part of the shingles and roof, allowing rain to fall freely inside the house. The family didn’t realize that water was getting inside until later in the night.
“We were all in the same bedroom together and I could hear something in the front room,” Jamar said. “When I opened the door, it was just raining in the whole front of the house.”
Ralyn recalled the night of the storm during her SYTYCD audition episode, pointing out where the ceiling collapsed in the living room.
“It was just crashing into the house,” Ralyn said during her interview, sitting in a room of bare sheetrock. “I was very scared. But I had to make sure my family didn’t know I was scared.”
With their home wrecked and unlivable, the Johnson family moved next door to stay with Ashley’s parents, where they have been ever since. Ralyn spent her entire senior year living in another house, balancing her non-stop schedule — “school, track practice, dance” — under the constant reminder of her family’s situation.
But she never stopped dancing.
“I was very lost,” Ralyn said. “But dance has always been there for me to get out of reality.”
Then, a few months before Ralyn graduated, her mother came across something on social media that caught her eye. Soon, their lives would change again, this time for the better.
‘A warrior princess’
As she scrolled through Instagram, Ashley Johnson saw an announcement from the producers of “So You Think You Can Dance.” They were taking auditions, an opportunity Ashley didn’t want her daughter to pass up.
But Ralyn needed some time before deciding.
“It took her a minute before she decided she wanted to do it,” Ashley said with a laugh.
Ralyn eventually submitted a video and was eventually invited to audition in New Orleans. A few weeks later, Ralyn was dancing in the Big Easy in front of decision-makers from SYTYCD, who were deciding which dancers to send to Los Angeles for the televised auditions.
The Johnson family soon got the news they were hoping for: Ralyn was going to Hollywood.
Two days after she graduated as part of the Walker High Class of 2022, Ralyn was in California getting ready to perform for judges Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Jojo Siwa, and Matthew Morrison (who has since been replaced by Leah Remini). There were also millions more tuning in at home.
With cameras capturing her every move, Ralyn delivered an on-point ballet routine, spinning, leaping, and twirling across the stage as a live audience burst into cheers with each move.
Even before Ralyn began dancing, the judges could sense something special about the young performer.
“She looks powerful,” Siwa whispered.
The compliments continued when Ralyn finished, with all three judges voting “yes.”
“You laid it out,” Boss said. “It was beautiful. I loved it.”
The emotions of Ralyn’s audition were on full display when she went backstage and embraced her parents, whose eyes were wet with “tears of joy.” When host Cat Deeley asked what it was like to see Ralyn on the stage, Ashley could barely speak.
“No words,” she said. “So proud. I’m just a road mama.”
Jamar recently recalled that moment backstage, bringing up the “trials and tribulations” his oldest daughter overcame to live out her dream.
“She didn’t even get a chance to live out her senior year in her house,” Jamar said. “With all that going on and all the trials and tribulations of her senior year, to get on that stage with the grit and fight and strength with all the things going on in the family, it made us very, very proud.
“We knew all along that she was a great dancer, but for her to get on national TV and show her talents to the world was a surreal moment.”
The praise for Ralyn has only continued during her run on the show.
During the “Dancers Dozen” Top 12 episode, Ralyn partnered with Carter Williams for a dance to Elton John’s “I’m Still Standing,” a routine featuring flips, turns, lifts and many other tricks that had the crowd rocking.
Boss called it a “high-octane and high-energy” performance and praised Ralyn for showing her personality.
“Ralyn we talked to you about… making sure you always show up and bring that smile — you did just that right now,” Boss said.
Ralyn was once again paired with Williams for the following week’s “Girls Night Out” episode, though this time they performed an emotional ballad — something Ralyn said she had never done before.
The lack of experience didn’t slow her down.
“Ralyn, you were powerful,” said Siwa, drawing an on-stage celebration from the young dancer. “Your dynamics in this number were incredible.”
In the Top 10 episode, Ralyn joined dancer Keaton Kermode for an African jazz number. Dressed in colorful tribal attire and body paint, the two drew rave reviews from the judges for a performance that has since gone viral.
“Goosebumps, goosebumps goosebumps,” Remini said. “You guys attacked this. It was watching art up there.”
“Ralyn, incredibly, incredibly, incredibly mighty — you were a warrior princess up there doing your thing,” Boss said.
Ralyn will return to the stage for Wednesday’s Top 8 episode, titled “Turn Back Time.” In the episode, the Top Four dancers from the previous week will pick their partners and dance in random genres. Then, all eight dancers will showcase their talents in solo rounds. Two dancers will face elimination, and only six will remain.
The next episode of “So You Think You Can Dance” will begin at 8 p.m. local time Wednesday on Fox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.