Darryl Murphy, a lifelong resident of French Settlement, was selected as a village alderman after receiving nearly 60 percent of all votes cast during the March 26 election, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State.
Murphy, 71, garnered approximately 134 votes — or 58 percent — to defeat Brandt Moran, who received 97 votes.
In a phone call with The News, Murphy expressed gratitude to those who supported him in his bid for an alderman’s seat.
“I’d like to say thank you to those who voted for me, and I’ll do my best to represent the wishes of the citizens,” Murphy said.
A 1969 graduate of French Settlement High, Murphy is a retired insurance agent who has previous experience on the village’s Board of Aldermen, last serving in the early 1990s.
Murphy said he’s been attending meetings for the last year or so and hopes, as alderman, to make them “more citizen friendly.” He said he would like to encourage “more input from the audience in a nice, business-like manner.”
“I’d like to return to our tradition of allowing residents to ask questions at a meeting, as long as they do so in a proper and polite manner,” Murphy said.
