Candidate Qualifying 2020
David Gray | The News

The gates are open, although slowly due to COVID-19.

Qualifying for local candidates began today, Wednesday, July 22 and runs through Friday. Interested parties will be directed to the Clerk of Court's office in Livingston which will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for the three-day period.

The election will be held Nov. 3, with early voting beginning Saturday, Oct. 20 and running through Oct. 27, skipping Sunday. There will not be a two-week early voting period as there was for the delayed spring elections.

Qualifiers are reminded that they may have to wait outside or in a vehicle, as a limited number of registrants will be allowed in the Clerk of Court's office at any time due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Potential candidates can follow this link to the Secretary of State documentation to see if they are qualified to run for office.

The Secretary of State lists the following candidates qualified on Day 1 of the three day event:

PRESIDENT

NONE

SENATOR

John Paul Bourgeois 07/22/2020 No Party

337 Bookmeade Dr. Gretna, LA 70056 Other

504-323-4756 Male

Derrick "Champ" Edwards 07/22/2020 Democrat

P.O. Box 2827 Harvey, LA 70059 Black

866-878-2085 Male

David Drew Knight 07/22/2020 Democrat

1727 Desire St. New Orleans, LA 70117 White

000-000-0000 Male

Antoine Pierce 07/22/2020 Democrat

P.O. Box 86028 Baton Rouge, LA 70879 Black

225-242-9986 Male

REPRESENTATIVE - 6TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Garret Graves 07/22/2020 Republican

P.O. Box 6485 Baton Rouge, LA 70896 Other

225-439-7053 Male

Richard "RPT" Torregano 07/22/2020 No Party

4170 Jefferson Woods Dr. Baton Rouge, LA 70809 White

225-620-7899 Male

PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION - DISTRICT 1

Richard "Richie" Sanderson II 07/22/2020 Republican

5824 Plauche Ct. New Orleans, LA 70123 White

504-733-1111 Male

John F. Schwegmann 07/22/2020 No Party

1332 Chickasaw Ave. Metairie, LA 70005 White

504-837-2029 Male

Eric Skrmetta 07/22/2020 Republican

P.O. Box 55896 Metairie, LA 70055 White

504-833-6791 Male

21st JUDICIAL COURT JUDGE - DIVISION A

"Jeff" Johnson 07/22/2020 Republican

18261 Hwy. 10 Kentwood, LA 70444 White

985-748-9445 Male

21st JUDICIAL COURT JUDGE - DIVISION B

Charlotte Hughes Foster 07/22/2020 Republican

23996 Ferry Landing Dr. Denham Springs, LA 70726 White

225-791-4541 Female

21st JUDICIAL COURT JUDGE - DIVISION C

Erika Williams Sledge 07/22/2020 Republican

42588 S. Range Rd. Hammond, LA 70403 White

985-351-2810 Female

21st JUDICIAL COURT JUDGE - DIVISION D

Brian Abels 07/22/2020 Republican

24836 Plantation Lake Ave. Denham Springs, LA 70726White

225-243-5482 Male

21st JUDICIAL COURT JUDGE - DIVISION E

Brenda Bedsole Ricks 07/22/2020 Republican

P.O. Box 280 Amite, LA 70422 White

985-748-8439 Female

21st JUDICIAL COURT JUDGE - DIVISION F

Colt Fore 07/22/2020 Republican

8214 Belle Helene Dr. Denham Springs, LA 70726 White

225-664-0304 Male

21st JUDICIAL COURT JUDGE - DIVISION I

Blair Downing Edwards 07/22/2020 Republican

18016 Highland Tr. Independence , LA 70443 White

985-748-9445 Female

21st JUDICIAL COURT JUDGE - DIVISION J

Jeffrey "Jeff" Cashe 07/22/2020 Republican

P.O. Box 693 Hammond, LA 70404 White

985-340-8177 Male

21st JUDICIAL COURT JUDGE - DIVISION K

Jeffery Thomas Oglesbee 07/22/2020 Republican

P.O. Box 1854 Hammond, LA 70404 White

985-687-5333 Male

21st JUDICIAL COURT DISTRICT ATTORNEY

Scott M. Perrilloux 07/22/2020 Republican

17120 Natures Tr. Hammond, LA 70403 White

985-345-5506 Male

CITY COURT JUDGE - CITY OF DENHAM SPRINGS

Jerry Denton Jr. 07/22/2020 Republican

24265 Canyon Rd. Denham Springs, LA 70726 White

225-305-8582 Male

CITY MARSHAL - CITY OF DENHAM SPRINGS

Joe Shumate 07/22/2020 Republican

24100 Ferry Landing Denham Springs, LA 70726 White

225-933-0964 Male

LIVINGSTON PARISH SCHOOL BOARD - DISTRICT 5

Cecil Harris 07/22/2020 Republican

8326 Harris Rd. Denham Springs, LA 70726 White

225-665-8956 Male

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE WARD 1

Jeff Sachse 07/22/2020 Republican

7653 Kingsley Dr. Denham Springs, LA 70706 White

225-667-1500 Male

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE WARD 3

None

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE WARD 4

Max Owens 07/22/2020 Independent

P.O. Box 53 Albany, LA 70711 White

225-351-9756 Male

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE WARD 5

None

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE WARD 6

Fred Armand Jr. 07/22/2020 Independent

27520 Heritage Ln. Springfield, LA 70462 White

225-278-6506 Male

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE WARD 7

Sandra "Allen" Causey 07/22/2020 Republican

10964 LA Hwy. 1033 Denham Springs, LA 70726White

225-921-5282 Female

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE WARD 8

None

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE WARD 9

Rita Stewart 07/22/2020 Independent

P.O. Box 657 Livingston, LA 70754 White

225-686-8244 Female

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE WARD 10

David Hooter 07/22/2020 Republican

26735 Hwy. 444 Springfield, LA 70462 White

225-413-8561 Male

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE WARD 11

Cindy Strange Small 07/22/2020 Republican

30930 N. Walker Rd. Walker, LA 70785 White

225-664-2893 Female

CONSTABLE WARD 1

Robert Everett 07/22/2020 Republican

35742 Bend Rd. Denham Springs, LA 70706 White

225-936-5027 Male

CONSTABLE WARD 3

NONE

CONSTABLE WARD 4

Terry Glascock 07/22/2020 Republican

30192 Pine Oak Dr. Albany, LA 70711 White

985-351-0962 Male

Sidney "Sid" Woods Jr. 07/22/2020 Republican

P.O. Box 586 Albany, LA 70711 White

985-415-2154 Male

CONSTABLE WARD 5

NONE

CONSTABLE WARD 6

Glenn Hoover 07/22/2020 Republican

24601 Blood River Rd. Springfield, LA 70462 White

985-507-0101 Male

CONSTABLE WARD 7

Mark Duncan 07/22/2020 No Party

17255 Oak Ridge Dr. Livingston, LA 70754 White

225-888-6705 Male

CONSTABLE WARD 8

NONE

CONSTABLE WARD 9

LeRoy Owens 07/22/2020 Republican

P.O. Box 222 Holden, LA 70744 White

225-567-6611 Male

CONSTABLE WARD 10

NONE

CONSTABLE WARD 11

NONE

MAYOR - CITY OF WALKER

"Jimmy" Watson 07/22/2020 Republican

13561 Graham Ln. Walker, LA 70785 White

225-665-4356 Male

MAYOR - TOWN OF LIVINGSTON

Rodney Miller 07/22/2020 No Party

P.O. Box 88 Livingston, LA 70754 White

225-445-1793 Male

Jonathan "J.T." Taylor 07/22/2020 Republican

P.O. Box 1221 Livingston, LA 70754 White

225-405-5840 Male

MAYOR - FRENCH SETTLEMENT

Christopher Saucier 07/22/2020 Republican

16070 LA Hwy. 16 French Settlement, LA 70733 White

225-202-9816 Male

Haley Unbehagen 07/22/2020 Republican

17036 Good Times Rd. French Settlement, LA 70733 White

225-450-7730 Female

MAYOR - PORT VINCENT

Monya H. Crowell 07/22/2020 Republican

14730 Louise St. Port Vincent, LA 70726 White

225-933-2149 Female

Angela Elmore 07/22/2020 No Party

18664 Scivicque Ln. Denham Springs, LA 70726 White

225-337-1874 Female

Kolby Frederick 07/22/2020 Republican

14875 Linda Ln. Denham Springs, LA 70726 White

225-223-9468 Male

POLICE CHIEF - CITY OF WALKER

David Addison 07/22/2020 Republican

13730 Kelley St. Walker, LA 70785 White

225-335-5566 Male

"Jim" Brown 07/22/2020 Republican

14362 Carrol Ave. Walker, LA 70785 White

225-500-6194 Male

POLICE CHIEF - TOWN OF LIVINGSTON

Randy Dufrene Sr. 07/22/2020 Democrat

PO Box 811 Livingston, LA 70754 White

225-413-7364 Male

David McCreary 07/22/2020 Republican

20630 Blind St. Livingston, LA 70754 White

225-485-0152 Male

POLICE CHIEF - FRENCH SETTLEMENT

Cary Mosby 07/22/2020 No Party

15290 Hwy. 16 French Settlement, LA 70733 White

225-279-1809 Male

Wesley Murphy 07/22/2020 Republican

15102 LA Hwy. 16 French Settlement, LA 70733 White

225-726-6776 Male

COUNCILMAN AT LARGE - CITY OF WALKER (2 TO BE ELECTED)

Scarlett Milton Major 07/22/2020 Republican

13699 Aydell Ln. Walker, LA 70785 White

225-936-0683 Female

Richard Wales 07/22/2020 Republican

13964 Guy St. Walker, LA 70785 White

225-978-3283 Male

ALDERMAN - TOWN OF LIVINGSTON (5 TO BE ELECTED)

Percy Edler 07/22/2020 Republican

P.O. Box 1476 Livingston, LA 70754 White

225-686-7211 Male

Jessie "Dusty" Glascock 07/22/2020 Republican

P.O. Box 651 Livingston, LA 70754 White

225-313-9526 Male

Joey Sibley 07/22/2020 Republican

P.O. Box 643 Livingston, LA 70754 White

225-978-3644 Male

Joshua Smith 07/22/2020 Republican

P.O. Box 621 Livingston, LA 70754 White

225-247-2019 Male

Kacie Stewart 07/22/2020 Republican

P.O. 1332 Livingston , LA 70754 White

225-413-6187 Female

Robert Stewart 07/22/2020 Republican

29228 S. Range Rd. Livingston, LA 70754 White

225-301-1418 Male

"Zach" Thomason 07/22/2020 Republican

P.O. Box 1492 Livingston, LA 70754 White

225-505-6713 Male

ALDERMAN - FRENCH SETTLEMENT (3 TO BE ELECTED)

Sandy Ackerman 07/22/2020 Republican

17340 LA Hwy. 16 French Settlement, LA 70733 White

225-270-2811 Female

Angela Eastridge 07/22/2020 Republican

P.O. Box 251 French Settlement, LA 70733 White

225-788-4687 Female

Chad Porche 07/22/2020 Democrat

17441 Hwy. 16 French Settlement, LA 70733 White

225-715-3988 Male

ALDERMAN - FRENCH SETTLEMENT (3 TO BE ELECTED)

Milton Gary Brady 07/22/2020 Democrat

18475 Hwy. 16 Port Vincent, LA 70726 White

225-698-3289 Male

COUNCILMAN - CITY OF WALKER DISTRICT 1 (ONE TO BE ELECTED)

Eric Cook 07/22/2020 Democrat

30272 Sunset Ln. Walker, LA 70785 Black

225-337-6151 Male

COUNCILMAN - CITY OF WALKER DISTRICT 2 (ONE TO BE ELECTED)

David Clark 07/22/2020 Republican

P.O. Box 1407 Walker, LA 70785 White

225-405-5730 Male

COUNCILMAN - CITY OF WALKER DISTRICT 3 (ONE TO BE ELECTED)

Gary Griffin 07/22/2020 Republican

P.O. BOX 951 Walker, LA 70785 White

225-413-2402 Male

