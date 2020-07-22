The gates are open, although slowly due to COVID-19.
Qualifying for local candidates began today, Wednesday, July 22 and runs through Friday. Interested parties will be directed to the Clerk of Court's office in Livingston which will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for the three-day period.
The election will be held Nov. 3, with early voting beginning Saturday, Oct. 20 and running through Oct. 27, skipping Sunday. There will not be a two-week early voting period as there was for the delayed spring elections.
Qualifiers are reminded that they may have to wait outside or in a vehicle, as a limited number of registrants will be allowed in the Clerk of Court's office at any time due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Potential candidates can follow this link to the Secretary of State documentation to see if they are qualified to run for office.
The Secretary of State lists the following candidates qualified on Day 1 of the three day event:
PRESIDENT
NONE
SENATOR
John Paul Bourgeois 07/22/2020 No Party
337 Bookmeade Dr. Gretna, LA 70056 Other
504-323-4756 Male
Derrick "Champ" Edwards 07/22/2020 Democrat
P.O. Box 2827 Harvey, LA 70059 Black
866-878-2085 Male
David Drew Knight 07/22/2020 Democrat
1727 Desire St. New Orleans, LA 70117 White
000-000-0000 Male
Antoine Pierce 07/22/2020 Democrat
P.O. Box 86028 Baton Rouge, LA 70879 Black
225-242-9986 Male
REPRESENTATIVE - 6TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
Garret Graves 07/22/2020 Republican
P.O. Box 6485 Baton Rouge, LA 70896 Other
225-439-7053 Male
Richard "RPT" Torregano 07/22/2020 No Party
4170 Jefferson Woods Dr. Baton Rouge, LA 70809 White
225-620-7899 Male
PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION - DISTRICT 1
Richard "Richie" Sanderson II 07/22/2020 Republican
5824 Plauche Ct. New Orleans, LA 70123 White
504-733-1111 Male
John F. Schwegmann 07/22/2020 No Party
1332 Chickasaw Ave. Metairie, LA 70005 White
504-837-2029 Male
Eric Skrmetta 07/22/2020 Republican
P.O. Box 55896 Metairie, LA 70055 White
504-833-6791 Male
21st JUDICIAL COURT JUDGE - DIVISION A
"Jeff" Johnson 07/22/2020 Republican
18261 Hwy. 10 Kentwood, LA 70444 White
985-748-9445 Male
21st JUDICIAL COURT JUDGE - DIVISION B
Charlotte Hughes Foster 07/22/2020 Republican
23996 Ferry Landing Dr. Denham Springs, LA 70726 White
225-791-4541 Female
21st JUDICIAL COURT JUDGE - DIVISION C
Erika Williams Sledge 07/22/2020 Republican
42588 S. Range Rd. Hammond, LA 70403 White
985-351-2810 Female
21st JUDICIAL COURT JUDGE - DIVISION D
Brian Abels 07/22/2020 Republican
24836 Plantation Lake Ave. Denham Springs, LA 70726White
225-243-5482 Male
21st JUDICIAL COURT JUDGE - DIVISION E
Brenda Bedsole Ricks 07/22/2020 Republican
P.O. Box 280 Amite, LA 70422 White
985-748-8439 Female
21st JUDICIAL COURT JUDGE - DIVISION F
Colt Fore 07/22/2020 Republican
8214 Belle Helene Dr. Denham Springs, LA 70726 White
225-664-0304 Male
21st JUDICIAL COURT JUDGE - DIVISION I
Blair Downing Edwards 07/22/2020 Republican
18016 Highland Tr. Independence , LA 70443 White
985-748-9445 Female
21st JUDICIAL COURT JUDGE - DIVISION J
Jeffrey "Jeff" Cashe 07/22/2020 Republican
P.O. Box 693 Hammond, LA 70404 White
985-340-8177 Male
21st JUDICIAL COURT JUDGE - DIVISION K
Jeffery Thomas Oglesbee 07/22/2020 Republican
P.O. Box 1854 Hammond, LA 70404 White
985-687-5333 Male
21st JUDICIAL COURT DISTRICT ATTORNEY
Scott M. Perrilloux 07/22/2020 Republican
17120 Natures Tr. Hammond, LA 70403 White
985-345-5506 Male
CITY COURT JUDGE - CITY OF DENHAM SPRINGS
Jerry Denton Jr. 07/22/2020 Republican
24265 Canyon Rd. Denham Springs, LA 70726 White
225-305-8582 Male
CITY MARSHAL - CITY OF DENHAM SPRINGS
Joe Shumate 07/22/2020 Republican
24100 Ferry Landing Denham Springs, LA 70726 White
225-933-0964 Male
LIVINGSTON PARISH SCHOOL BOARD - DISTRICT 5
Cecil Harris 07/22/2020 Republican
8326 Harris Rd. Denham Springs, LA 70726 White
225-665-8956 Male
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE WARD 1
Jeff Sachse 07/22/2020 Republican
7653 Kingsley Dr. Denham Springs, LA 70706 White
225-667-1500 Male
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE WARD 3
None
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE WARD 4
Max Owens 07/22/2020 Independent
P.O. Box 53 Albany, LA 70711 White
225-351-9756 Male
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE WARD 5
None
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE WARD 6
Fred Armand Jr. 07/22/2020 Independent
27520 Heritage Ln. Springfield, LA 70462 White
225-278-6506 Male
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE WARD 7
Sandra "Allen" Causey 07/22/2020 Republican
10964 LA Hwy. 1033 Denham Springs, LA 70726White
225-921-5282 Female
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE WARD 8
None
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE WARD 9
Rita Stewart 07/22/2020 Independent
P.O. Box 657 Livingston, LA 70754 White
225-686-8244 Female
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE WARD 10
David Hooter 07/22/2020 Republican
26735 Hwy. 444 Springfield, LA 70462 White
225-413-8561 Male
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE WARD 11
Cindy Strange Small 07/22/2020 Republican
30930 N. Walker Rd. Walker, LA 70785 White
225-664-2893 Female
CONSTABLE WARD 1
Robert Everett 07/22/2020 Republican
35742 Bend Rd. Denham Springs, LA 70706 White
225-936-5027 Male
CONSTABLE WARD 3
NONE
CONSTABLE WARD 4
Terry Glascock 07/22/2020 Republican
30192 Pine Oak Dr. Albany, LA 70711 White
985-351-0962 Male
Sidney "Sid" Woods Jr. 07/22/2020 Republican
P.O. Box 586 Albany, LA 70711 White
985-415-2154 Male
CONSTABLE WARD 5
NONE
CONSTABLE WARD 6
Glenn Hoover 07/22/2020 Republican
24601 Blood River Rd. Springfield, LA 70462 White
985-507-0101 Male
CONSTABLE WARD 7
Mark Duncan 07/22/2020 No Party
17255 Oak Ridge Dr. Livingston, LA 70754 White
225-888-6705 Male
CONSTABLE WARD 8
NONE
CONSTABLE WARD 9
LeRoy Owens 07/22/2020 Republican
P.O. Box 222 Holden, LA 70744 White
225-567-6611 Male
CONSTABLE WARD 10
NONE
CONSTABLE WARD 11
NONE
MAYOR - CITY OF WALKER
"Jimmy" Watson 07/22/2020 Republican
13561 Graham Ln. Walker, LA 70785 White
225-665-4356 Male
MAYOR - TOWN OF LIVINGSTON
Rodney Miller 07/22/2020 No Party
P.O. Box 88 Livingston, LA 70754 White
225-445-1793 Male
Jonathan "J.T." Taylor 07/22/2020 Republican
P.O. Box 1221 Livingston, LA 70754 White
225-405-5840 Male
MAYOR - FRENCH SETTLEMENT
Christopher Saucier 07/22/2020 Republican
16070 LA Hwy. 16 French Settlement, LA 70733 White
225-202-9816 Male
Haley Unbehagen 07/22/2020 Republican
17036 Good Times Rd. French Settlement, LA 70733 White
225-450-7730 Female
MAYOR - PORT VINCENT
Monya H. Crowell 07/22/2020 Republican
14730 Louise St. Port Vincent, LA 70726 White
225-933-2149 Female
Angela Elmore 07/22/2020 No Party
18664 Scivicque Ln. Denham Springs, LA 70726 White
225-337-1874 Female
Kolby Frederick 07/22/2020 Republican
14875 Linda Ln. Denham Springs, LA 70726 White
225-223-9468 Male
POLICE CHIEF - CITY OF WALKER
David Addison 07/22/2020 Republican
13730 Kelley St. Walker, LA 70785 White
225-335-5566 Male
"Jim" Brown 07/22/2020 Republican
14362 Carrol Ave. Walker, LA 70785 White
225-500-6194 Male
POLICE CHIEF - TOWN OF LIVINGSTON
Randy Dufrene Sr. 07/22/2020 Democrat
PO Box 811 Livingston, LA 70754 White
225-413-7364 Male
David McCreary 07/22/2020 Republican
20630 Blind St. Livingston, LA 70754 White
225-485-0152 Male
POLICE CHIEF - FRENCH SETTLEMENT
Cary Mosby 07/22/2020 No Party
15290 Hwy. 16 French Settlement, LA 70733 White
225-279-1809 Male
Wesley Murphy 07/22/2020 Republican
15102 LA Hwy. 16 French Settlement, LA 70733 White
225-726-6776 Male
COUNCILMAN AT LARGE - CITY OF WALKER (2 TO BE ELECTED)
Scarlett Milton Major 07/22/2020 Republican
13699 Aydell Ln. Walker, LA 70785 White
225-936-0683 Female
Richard Wales 07/22/2020 Republican
13964 Guy St. Walker, LA 70785 White
225-978-3283 Male
ALDERMAN - TOWN OF LIVINGSTON (5 TO BE ELECTED)
Percy Edler 07/22/2020 Republican
P.O. Box 1476 Livingston, LA 70754 White
225-686-7211 Male
Jessie "Dusty" Glascock 07/22/2020 Republican
P.O. Box 651 Livingston, LA 70754 White
225-313-9526 Male
Joey Sibley 07/22/2020 Republican
P.O. Box 643 Livingston, LA 70754 White
225-978-3644 Male
Joshua Smith 07/22/2020 Republican
P.O. Box 621 Livingston, LA 70754 White
225-247-2019 Male
Kacie Stewart 07/22/2020 Republican
P.O. 1332 Livingston , LA 70754 White
225-413-6187 Female
Robert Stewart 07/22/2020 Republican
29228 S. Range Rd. Livingston, LA 70754 White
225-301-1418 Male
"Zach" Thomason 07/22/2020 Republican
P.O. Box 1492 Livingston, LA 70754 White
225-505-6713 Male
ALDERMAN - FRENCH SETTLEMENT (3 TO BE ELECTED)
Sandy Ackerman 07/22/2020 Republican
17340 LA Hwy. 16 French Settlement, LA 70733 White
225-270-2811 Female
Angela Eastridge 07/22/2020 Republican
P.O. Box 251 French Settlement, LA 70733 White
225-788-4687 Female
Chad Porche 07/22/2020 Democrat
17441 Hwy. 16 French Settlement, LA 70733 White
225-715-3988 Male
ALDERMAN - FRENCH SETTLEMENT (3 TO BE ELECTED)
Milton Gary Brady 07/22/2020 Democrat
18475 Hwy. 16 Port Vincent, LA 70726 White
225-698-3289 Male
COUNCILMAN - CITY OF WALKER DISTRICT 1 (ONE TO BE ELECTED)
Eric Cook 07/22/2020 Democrat
30272 Sunset Ln. Walker, LA 70785 Black
225-337-6151 Male
COUNCILMAN - CITY OF WALKER DISTRICT 2 (ONE TO BE ELECTED)
David Clark 07/22/2020 Republican
P.O. Box 1407 Walker, LA 70785 White
225-405-5730 Male
COUNCILMAN - CITY OF WALKER DISTRICT 3 (ONE TO BE ELECTED)
Gary Griffin 07/22/2020 Republican
P.O. BOX 951 Walker, LA 70785 White
225-413-2402 Male
