BATON ROUGE — The deadline to register to vote in person or by mail in the Saturday, Oct. 12, primary election is Wednesday, Sept. 11, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
Livingston Parish residents can register at the Livingston Parish Registrar of Voters Office, 29938 S. Magnolia St., Livingston.
For more information, contact the Registrar of Voters Office at (225) 686-3054.
The deadline to register to vote through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is Saturday, Sept. 21.
The website is https://www.sos.la.gov/ElectionsAndVoting/Pages/OnlineVoterRegistration
Early voting will be from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, to Saturday, Oct. 5.
The only exception is Sunday, Sept. 29, when no voting will be accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.