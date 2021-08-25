The death of a teenage girl whose body was found in a wooded area in Ponchatoula earlier this summer has officially been ruled a homicide, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The body of 14-year-old Taysia Lynn Folse, of Houma, was discovered June 30 in a secluded area east of Ponchatoula, according to Chief Jimmy Travis. The case remained active as detectives worked to determine the cause of death.

On Aug. 12, detectives officially ruled Folse’s death as a homicide, Travis said.

In a statement released Wednesday, Travis said detectives are still working to figure out what happened to Folse, who reportedly went missing earlier this year. Detectives believe a tattoo on her left arm — two jester masks with the words, “Smile Now Cry Later” — could help with the investigation.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is urged to call the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 345-6150 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 554-5245.