Debris pickup following Hurricane Ida will begin next week in Livingston Parish, with some collections starting as early as Monday, Sept. 6.
Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks said earlier this week that the parish had initiated its disaster contract with Ceres Environmental, which has assisted the parish in debris cleanup for several years, including after the 2016 flood.
Ricks said Ceres workers were spending this week clearing roadways and doing damage assessments. That includes assessments of debris in waterways, as well.
“They know our parish and the people and know how to respond,” Ricks said. “They’ll go the extra mile.”
Officials in Denham Springs and Livingston said debris pickup is scheduled to start Monday, Sept. 6. Other areas are expected to have cleanup starting sometime next week.
Here are some things to keep in mind regarding debris pickup:
Where to put your storm debris
Per FEMA directions, residents are urged to place storm debris at the curb away from regular household trash. Storm debris should be placed at the curb without blocking the roadway or storm drains.
Residents are also advised against placing debris near trees, poles, fire hydrants, or other structures.
What’s storm debris
Debris pickup, which should be separated by category, includes the following:
-- Vegetation: leaves (do not put in bags), logs, plants, bushes, brush, and tree branches
-- Furniture: chairs, tables, desks, dressers, sofas, and mattresses
-- Construction/demolition debris: building materials, carpet, drywall, lumber, and plumbing
-- Appliances and white goods: refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, heat pumps, stoves, washers, dryers, and water heaters. Note: Collection responsibility varies by community.
-- Electronics: computers, radios, televisions, and other devices with a cord.
-- Hazardous household waste: cleaning supplies, batteries, lawn chemicals, oils, oil-based products and stains, and pesticides.
