A business that opened just before one of the worst natural disasters to ever hit the area finally got a proper welcome.
Billy Cormier Insurance Agency held its long-awaited ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, March 23.
The ceremony was hosted by the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce.
Billy Cormier Insurance Agency officially opened for business in August 2021, but its opening was overshadowed by Hurricane Ida, which moved directly through Livingston Parish.
Owner Billy Cormier and his wife Allison were present to cut the ribbon at the event. Also present were staff members Jim McLaughlin, Ciera Bennett-Smith, Destiny Ceasar, and Hayley Childers. There were also family members, chamber officials, and City of Walker leaders.
With more than 10 years of experience with State Farm, Cormier can personalize insurance coverage, including for home, auto, business, or life insurance protection. He also offers youthful driver discounts.
Cormier graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas Regional Catholic High School in Hammond and is also an alumni of LSU.
“Billy understands that as a small business owner it is very important to protect your life’s work, and that is why he and his team are ready to serve you and your family’s needs,” read a statement.
Billy Cormier Insurance Agency is located at 9775 Florida Blvd., Suite F., in Walker.
