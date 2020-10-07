Hurricane Delta weakened after making landfall on the northern Yucatan peninsula early Wednesday but is expected to restrengthen once it gets back on the Gulf of Mexico and heads toward Louisiana, according to the National Hurricane Center.
As of a 7 a.m. advisory, Delta was about 35 miles west of Cancun, Mexico, moving northwest at 17 mph. After reaching maximum winds of 145 mph — Category 4 strength — on Tuesday, Delta’s winds dropped to 105 mph as of the Wednesday morning advisory.
Hurricane Delta continues to move across the Yucatan Peninsula this morning. #Delta is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico later today. Now is the time to put your hurricane plans into action as #Delta is still expected to impact the area later this week. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/6CI0KoCPJp— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) October 7, 2020
“Hurricane Delta continues to move across the Yucatan Peninsula this morning,” the National Weather Service in New Orleans tweeted Wednesday morning. “[Delta] is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico later today. Now is the time to put your hurricane plans into action as Delta is still expected to impact the area later this week.”
Although some additional weakening is likely as Delta moves over the Yucatan peninsula this morning, forecasters predict it will re-strengthen when the hurricane gets over the southern Gulf of Mexico Wednesday night and become a category 4 hurricane again by late Thursday.
Delta is expected to hit Louisiana sometime Friday or Saturday as a Category 2 storm.
Impacts from Delta include life-threatening storm surge, widespread damaging winds, some heavy rainfall, and the potential for both flash flooding and river flooding.
Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency ahead of the hurricane, marking the fifth time he’s made the declaration this hurricane season. The declaration allows the state to assist local governments with their response needs.
Edwards said he expects to request a pre-landfall emergency from President Donald Trump to pave the way for federal assistance.
