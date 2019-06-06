The National Weather Service in New Orleans reported that southern Louisiana could get anywhere from 4" to 8" of rain on Thursday.
Half of that expected total came in just three hours time.
Gravity Drainage districts were reporting 4.5", in some places nearly 5", of rain Thursday morning. The instant down pour caused a backup in the drainage systems across the parish flooding major streets, homes, and businesses.
In Denham Springs, homes flooded on Jason Drive, Cockerham Road, John Drive, Hatchell Lane, and Oak Street.
Range Avenue remained closed in places through lunch as water backed up in front of Wal Mart; in between the railroad tracks and highway 190; and in front of Denham Springs High School.
The corner of Centerville and Range Avenue, a low spot and consistent problem, was covered over and some businesses took in water.
Sandbags are available at the following fire departments:
- District 1 - 29778 Montpelier Ave
- District 4 – 29758 Palmetto St
- District 5 – 8098 Florida Blvd
- District 7 Station 2 – 19354 Perrilloux Rd
- District 9 Station 2 (Head of Island) 20368 Hwy 22
- District 10 -30928 Hwy 441
- District 11 – 33815 Hwy 43
The list of road closures issued by the Department of Homeland Security and Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office was:
- Most side roads in Denham Springs
- Buddy Ellis
- Eden Church
- Many roads in Maurepas
- Hwy 16 at Arnold Road
- Eastover Estates
- Walker South at Andrews
According to the National Weather Service out of New Orleans, the extreme weather moved out of the area around 11:15 a.m. Thursday morning. More rain is slated for the afternoon, but the weather service reports that no extreme weather will come with that second band.
Warm temperatures could change that outcome, the weather service said.
