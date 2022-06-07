Monthly power bills for DEMCO customers are likely to remain higher than normal through the summer — and possibly longer — due to the continued high cost of wholesale power, according to the company’s CEO.
In a message to DEMCO customers, CEO and General Manager Randy Pierce said increased costs for wholesale power following the closing of a plant and the drastic rise in natural gas prices have resulted in higher monthly bills.
With the summer — the most expensive part of the year — in full swing, Pierce urged DEMCO members to “budget for higher electricity costs in the coming months.”
DEMCO services more than 114,000 meters — which provide power for more than half a million people — in its seven-parish service area of Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, and West Feliciana.
Its biggest customer base is in Livingston Parish, which has roughly 45,000 customers. DEMCO has another 35,000 customers in East Baton Rouge; 15,000 in Ascension; 5,000 in St. Helena; and a combined 11,000 in Tangipahoa and the Felicianas.
“A bright future lies ahead for our co-op,” Pierce said. “I will continue to keep you apprised as we navigate our way through these challenging times.”
In his message to customers, Pierce explained that “65 to 70 percent” of a customer’s bill is the cost of wholesale electricity, while the remaining “30 to 35 percent” is the cost for DEMCO to distribute that electricity to homes and businesses.
DEMCO purchases wholesale electricity from CLECO Power through a contract that expires March 31, 2024.
Wholesale power prices began rising last summer, which is when Pierce said CLECO Power warned DEMCO of “extraordinarily high bills for the next three months” due to the closure of the Dolet Hills Power Station.
DEMCO officials asked CLECO about “these high charges” in January and were told they were “extending longer than expected.”
“The initial three months turned into six months and as you know, the PCA remains unusually high,” Pierce said.
“These extraordinarily high wholesale power charges have cost people living and working in DEMCO’s seven parish service area tens of millions of dollars over the past several months,” Pierce added.
Along with higher costs associated with the closing of the Dolet Hills Power Station, the price of natural gas has “skyrocketed” over the past few months, another factor in driving wholesale power costs upward.
CLECO Power uses natural gas to operate many of its generation plants, Pierce said. Natural gas prices in April 2022 were more than double those in April 2021 and three times more than April 2020.
“Unfortunately, any price decreases that would have resulted from the Dolet Hills plant closing… have been offset by significant increases in fuel costs to produce electricity,” Pierce said.
CLECO Power informed DEMCO that “they do not expect to see this situation resolving in the near-term” since natural gas prices are projected to remain high into next year, Pierce said.
“Until natural gas prices moderate, the billings will remain high,” CLECO Power said, according to Pierce.
DEMCO is not the only major power company to announce rising bills due to the increased cost for natural gas. Last week, Entergy said bills for an average household will go up by about $25 per month, beginning in June. About $15 of Entergy’s increase are due to natural gas price spikes, while the other $9-10 is due to restorations following storms in 2020 and 2021.
Because of higher natural gas prices anticipated throughout the summer, Pierce urged customers to “manage how much power you use.” For DEMCO’s tips on how to conserve power, click here.
“As your local electric cooperative, DEMCO is a not-for-profit company – we do not markup or profit off the increased price of natural gas,” Pierce said. “We do not reap profits to pay shareholders. We exist to serve you, our co-op members.”
Pierce also reminded members that DEMCO signed a new wholesale power provider contract that is pending review and approval by the Louisiana Public Service Commission, for adoption in April 2024 when the existing contract expires.
“Our new provider affords DEMCO access to a tremendous wholesale market, with a pool of generation resources, so we can purchase power supply with more short-term certainty and better long-term flexibility,” he said. “This approach will help lower your bill and provide more stability in DEMCO bills from month to month and year to year.”
In his message to customers, Pierce also presented information and preparedness tips for hurricane season, which began June 1.
Listed below are preparedness tips specific to power outages:
-- Take a moment to review and make updates to your MyDEMCO account information, to include your cell number and notification settings.
-- Save the MyDEMCO outage reporting number to your mobile phone 1-844-MyDEMCO (1-844-693-3626). When you call in from the phone number associated with your account, the data received is uploaded into our outage map, which refreshes every 5 minutes.
-- Visit DEMCO.org and the Outage Map to familiarize yourself with its features.
-- Download the MyDEMCO mobile app.
-- Do a practice run of safe set-up and operation of a portable generator; for installation of a home generator switch, contact an electrician.
-- Connect with DEMCO on social media platforms.
“We pray for an uneventful season, and we all know the drill: Hope for the best and prepare for the worst,” Pierce said.
