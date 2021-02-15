DEMCO crews are working to restore power as thousands reported outages due to widespread damage from a significant ice storm that has swept over Louisiana.
As of 11:15 a.m., DEMCO is reporting around 25,000 power outages in its seven-parish region, including more than 11,500 in Livingston Parish. All seven parishes (Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, and West Feliciana) are reporting outages.
“Freezing weather with rain is problematic to electric systems,” said Randy Pierce, CEO and general manager, in a statement Monday morning. “Ice builds up on tree limbs and power lines which then break, causing widespread power outages.”
David Latona, vice president of marketing and member services, advised people against going near downed power lines or walking through icy areas “where energized lines may not be visible.”
“Also please allow linemen and crews to focus on the work at hand,” Latona said.
To report an outage, people can go to DEMCO.org, download the DEMCO mobile app available for Android and iOS devices, or call 1-844-MyDEMCO (1-844- 693-3626).
People can visit DEMCO.org for easy-access resources that provide a map-view of storm outages and restoration progress.
