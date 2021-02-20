DEMCO and Entergy crews have restored power to all but around 30 customers in Livingston Parish as of Saturday evening, according to online outage maps.
This week, a rare winter storm swept through Louisiana and knocked out power for as many as 200,000 residents. At its peak, Livingston Parish was reporting nearly 22,000 outages.
As of 5 p.m. Saturday, DEMCO was reporting power for all of its 45,000-plus customers in Livingston Parish. On Monday, the electric company had more than 12,700 outages in the parish.
All told, DEMCO is reporting four outages in its seven-parish region after a high of nearly 40,000 Monday morning.
Meanwhile, Entergy was reporting approximately 28 outages in Livingston Parish and just over 16,000 statewide at 5 p.m.
