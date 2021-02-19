DEMCO and Entergy crews have restored power to all but around 530 customers in Livingston Parish as of Friday morning, roughly four days after a rare winter storm gripped the state and caused widespread outages.
At its peak, Livingston Parish was reporting nearly 22,000 outages.
As of 7:15 a.m. Friday, DEMCO was reporting just under 456 outages in Livingston Parish, down from a peak of more than 12,700 Monday evening and roughly than 1 percent of DEMCO’s Livingston Parish customers.
According to a map on DEMCO’s website, most of the power outages remain clustered in the north and northwestern portions of the parish, particularly the Watson area.
All told, DEMCO is reporting 1,043 outages in its seven-parish region — or less than 1 percent of its 112,000 customers.
On Thursday, DEMCO said it hopes to have power for customers in its seven-parish region fully restored by Friday, but a company spokesperson said the timeline is “certainly a moving target” that could be affected given the unprecedented nature of this week’s winter storm event.
Meanwhile, Entergy was reporting approximately 70 outages in Livingston Parish and more than 31,000 statewide.
The electric company’s restoration team of more than 4,000 is continuing to restore power to Louisiana communities after winter storms brought record-low temperatures and damaging freezing rain and ice.
In a statement, Entergy said the majority of south Louisiana customers who lost power Monday or Tuesday and can safely accept service will be restored by Thursday night while those who lost power Wednesday may not be restored until Friday.
