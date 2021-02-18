Roughly 3,600 DEMCO and Entergy customers in Livingston Parish remain without power three days after a significant ice storm slammed into the state.
At the height of the storm, Livingston Parish had nearly 22,000 outages.
As of 8:30 a.m. Thursday, DEMCO was reporting just under 2,000 outages in Livingston Parish, down from a peak of more than 12,700 Monday evening and less than 4 percent of DEMCO’s Livingston Parish customers.
According to a map on DEMCO’s website, most of the power outages in Livingston Parish are clustered in the north and northwestern portions of the parish, particularly the Watson area.
All told, DEMCO is reporting 3,426 outages in its seven-parish region — or 3 percent of all customers. However, 20 percent of the company’s St. Helena Parish customers are powerless.
“Crews are working around the clock to remove trees and tree limbs around power lines in order to begin repairs to infrastructure,” DEMCO said via social media. “Our restoration plan includes the transportation of off-road equipment, diggers, lighting, transformers, poles, cross-arms and wires, in addition to all the manpower to operate the equipment and facilitate the repairs.”
Meanwhile, Entergy was reporting around 1,600 outages in Livingston Parish and more than 53,000 statewide. According to Entergy’s outage map, most of the outages are being reported in Denham Springs, though there are some in Walker, Port Vincent, Livingston, Springfield, and Albany.
Entergy said it plans to have the power back to 1,000 houses in Livingston Parish by Thursday, though there is no timetable for complete restoration due to the lingering effect of icy roads and fallen trees.
Power has been out since Monday for some customers, and there's a chance it cold be knocked out for more as additional bad weather is expected to roll over the state Thursday night.
An Entergy storm team of 3,300 — including line workers, tree trimmers, scouts and support personnel — is continuing to quickly restore power across Louisiana where it is safe to do so.
“They have faced significant challenges over the past couple of days as freezing temperatures allowed ice to remain on roadways, trees and electric equipment in south Louisiana,” the company said in a statement. “In addition, crews have restored customers’ power in phases rather than all at once to avoid damaging the electric system through instantaneous demand.”
Entergy, which provides power to more than 1 million Louisiana residents, is repeating its requests to customers to limit energy use as the electric company faces nearly an “all-time” high level of demand during a record-setting cold spell in Louisiana.
The request comes from Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), Entergy’s regional utility coordinator, in an attempt to avoid forced outages that prevent “more extensive, prolonged power outages that could severely affect the reliability of the power grid.”
MISO initiated “rolling blackouts” across Louisiana on Tuesday.
Late Wednesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he had requested a Presidential emergency declaration as severe winter weather continues to impact the state.
In a letter to President Joe Biden, Edwards said extreme winter weather has been destructive for many areas of Louisiana, most notably through continued power and water outages across the state.
