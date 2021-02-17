Roughly 8,700 DEMCO and Entergy customers in Livingston Parish are still without power two days after a rare ice storm swept through Louisiana and knocked out power for as many as 125,000 across the state.
As of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, DEMCO was reporting 3,860 outages in Livingston Parish, down from a peak of more than 12,700 Monday evening. That total accounts for more than half of the total outages DEMCO had Wednesday morning (7,301) but less than 10 percent of its Livingston Parish customers.
According to a map on DEMCO’s website, most of the power outages in Livingston Parish are clustered to the most populated portions in the west, though are some many scattered in the northern part of the parish.
Meanwhile, Entergy was reporting 4,858 outages in Livingston Parish and more than 38,000 statewide.
On Tuesday, Entergy and other electric companies initiated rolling blackouts across Louisiana in an attempt to avoid “more extensive, prolonged power outages that could severely affect the reliability of the power grid.”
The blackouts ended Tuesday night, but companies are still urging customers to limit power use.
“We continue to face challenges related to the cold temperatures, so please be mindful of your electricity usage to help prevent the need for any additional forced outages,” Entergy said in a statement. “We’re not out of the woods yet, so please continue to conserve energy.”
On Monday, Gov. John Bel Edwards said that icy and debris-covered roads were posing challenges to line crews in restoring power.
And though the restoration process may be slow for some — especially with temperatures staying below freezing for three straight days — Brandi Janes, acting director for the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP), assured residents that the energy companies “are making progress.”
“They are working around the clock, as quickly and safely as possible, to restore all of the power to our Parish,” Janes said via social media.
