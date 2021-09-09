DEMCO gave an updated list of restoration times for its seven-parish region Thursday afternoon, including in Livingston Parish where officials said the damage was “extensive and devastating,” resulting in more than 400 broken poles.
In Livingston Parish, some powerless areas may be fully restored or near fully restored by Sept. 11. Some areas that received more extensive damage may not be fully restored until late this month.
As of 4 p.m. Thursday, around 12,820 DEMCO customers in Livingston Parish were without power, representing about 28 percent of the company’s 45,000-plus customers in the area and about 63 percent of DEMCO's remaining outages.
Of its 112,000 customers, DEMCO is reporting about 17 percent are without power.
DEMCO officials said restoration estimates “are based on knowledge we have at this time” and that they may change “as new information or challenges” arise.
Estimated times of restoration are for the vast majority of members, on or before the dates listed. Additional updates will be provided as crews continue to clear their way through the destruction left from the storm.
Below are estimated times of restoration for Livingston Parish from DEMCO, which were posted on the company’s Facebook page around 3:30 p.m. Thursday:
-- Frost, Colyell, Satsuma Road, Denham Springs, Springfield Road West, and Highway 63: vast majority of members will be restored on or before Sept. 11
-- Walker, Watson/Live Oak, and Old River Road: on or before Sept. 12
-- Weiss Road: on or before Sept. 13
-- Head of Island area: on or before Sept. 15
-- Lower Rome Road: on or before Sept. 16
-- Albany, Holden, and Springfield: on or before Sept. 17
-- Killian, for Maurepas School, and on Gum Swamp Road: on or before Sept. 18
-- Along Highway 449, Highway 1041, and Highway 1036: on or before Sept. 29
-- On River Pines Road: on or before Sept. 30
-- In Tiger Bluff and Three Rivers Island: on or before Oct. 9
Due to extensive damage in the River Bend, Horse Bluff and La Trace areas, DEMCO said estimates for these areas “are difficult to estimate at this time but it will be weeks.”
