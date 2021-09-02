The number of DEMCO’s outages in Livingston Parish have gone down by nearly 5,000 over the last day, according to the company’s latest update.
On Thursday evening, DEMCO was reporting around 32,500 outages in Livingston Parish, roughly 71 percent of its customers in the area. On Wednesday, outages were nearly at 37,400.
Still, there’s more work to do in a parish that, at its peak, was 86-percent powerless following Hurricane Ida, which swept through the parish overnight Sunday.
Ida’s destructive winds led to severe damage to infrastructure in the parish, and DEMCO has had to work on downed and stripped power poles and lines.
The company said “good progress” has been made in the Juban, Watson, and Walker areas, with more of Watson scheduled to be addressed Thursday.
Still, areas further east, such as in Livingston, may not have power restored until week. The French Settlement substation is waiting for power at the metering point, but due to damage to infrastructure, outages in this area are estimated at “one to two weeks,” DEMCO said.
Overall, DEMCO said 48 percent of its meters are back in service, bringing overall outages to under 60,000. At the height of power loss, the company was reporting an estimated 100,000 of its 113,500 meters were out.
“We have very significant damage to our system,” DEMCO said in a Thursday afternoon update. “60 broken and 100 stripped transmission poles, and 400 broken distribution poles (mainline infrastructure). We continue to assess single phase damage. We also have extensive line down throughout our service area.”
Hundreds of crews are arriving daily, with some from cooperatives in Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Florida, as well as contractors from across the nation.
“The addition of these crews and many more in the coming days will expedite this restoration,” DEMCO said.
DEMCO said members will continue to see “significant progress over the next 48 hours,” but for others in more remote areas or where damage is much more significant, restoration could take “two to four weeks.”
All substations are ready to receive power, and many are using power switching technology until metering points are restored. As soon as transmission damage is repaired and it’s safe to do so, the company is energizing lines.
Four substations — in East Baton Rouge, West Feliciana, Ascension, and Livingston parishes — are powered up using switching technology until critical metering points are restored, DEMCO said.
