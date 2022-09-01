DEMCO, an electric cooperative that serves the Baton Rouge area, has launched a legal dispute against its wholesale power supplier, Cleco Power, in an attempt to recoup $30 million in alleged overcharges from a shuttered power station in northwest Louisiana.
In a message to its customers Wednesday, the DEMCO Board of Directors said it was initiating the dispute with Cleco Power over “imprudent” fuel cost charges related to the Dolet Hills Power Station, a lignite plant in Mansfield, LA, that closed at the end of 2021.
If the two companies cannot reach an agreement, DEMCO said it intends to file a lawsuit “to recover costs on behalf of its member/owners.”
“Since wholesale power costs are a direct passthrough to DEMCO members, every dollar recovered will be passed through to our members in the form of refunds or bill credits,” said Randy Pierce, CEO and general manager of DEMCO, in a statement.
In a statement, Cleco said cost increases have been “substantially driven” by increases in the price of natural gas – something power companies nationwide have asserted amid record-breaking temperatures and power usage – rather than Dolet Hills fuel.
Natural gas prices for June 2022 compared to June 2021 have increased approximately 162 percent, according to the Henry Hub index.
“High natural gas prices continue to be a major problem for most utilities nationwide, including for Cleco Power and its LPSC-jurisdictional retail customers,” a Cleco representative said. “Fuel costs, including the cost of lignite at the Dolet Hills Power Station, are pass-through costs only, and Cleco Power makes no profit on them at all.”
Pierce said the dispute is based on “an extensive audit” DEMCO performed to determine whether certain fuel charges in 2019, 2020, and 2021 were allowable under the 10-year contract between the two companies.
The results of that audit, which Pierce said was backed by a Public Service Commission (LPSC) staff consultant, found that the costs from Cleco to DEMCO to run the Dolet Hills plants “were imprudent and significantly higher than power that was available on the market during the same period of time.”
“The Public Service Commission staff has investigated these very issues on behalf of CLECO Power’s retail customers in central Louisiana and found the same result,” Pierce said.
Though DEMCO is still trying to determine the exact amount of the overcharges, the company believes it is likely over $30 million. If recouped, those funds would be passed down to members, Pierce said.
DEMCO serves more than 114,000 homes and businesses across a seven-parish region in the Baton Rouge area, with its largest customer base – roughly 45,000 – in Livingston Parish. DEMCO has another 35,000 customers in East Baton Rouge; 15,000 in Ascension; 5,000 in St. Helena; and a combined 11,000 in Tangipahoa and the Felicianas.
DEMCO, which supplies power 500,000 people, purchases wholesale electricity from Cleco Power through a contract that expires March 31, 2024.
“DEMCO’s contract with CLECO Power calls upon both parties to operate in good faith according to prudent utility practices,” Pierce said. “Our audit agrees with the Public Service Commission staff investigation finding that the charges in dispute were imprudent according to prudent utility practices.
“We will exhaust all options to recover these costs on behalf of DEMCO members.”
Cleco said the PSC testimony that DEMCO referenced was “the position of one litigant in an ongoing LPSC proceeding and not a final, binding determination by the LPSC.” A final determination is expected to be released in the coming months.
“Cleco Power disagrees with the staff’s litigation position and will vigorously contest it,” Cleco said.
Cleco also asserted its contract with DEMCO is “subject to the jurisdiction of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission not the LPSC.”
“It was freely negotiated on a market rather than cost of service basis, and a retail rate determination by the LPSC as to Dolet Hills fuel costs will not govern the contract,” Cleco said. “Cleco Power rejects DEMCO's factual and legal claims concerning the terms of the contract.”
Earlier this summer, Pierce told members that DEMCO signed a new wholesale power provider contract that is pending review and approval by the Louisiana Public Service Commission, for adoption in April 2024 when the existing contract expires.
Cleco Power said it has “prudently served DEMCO with safe, reliable power” and intends to do so “through the life of the contract.”
