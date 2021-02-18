DEMCO hopes to have power for customers in its seven-parish region fully restored by Friday, but a company spokesperson said the timeline is “certainly a moving target” that could be affected given the unprecedented nature of this week’s winter storm event.
As of 1:15 p.m. Thursday, DEMCO was reporting just under 2,800 total outages, down from a peak of more than 39,500 Monday morning.
David Latona, vice president of marketing and member services for DEMCO, said in an email to The News that crews are working “around the clock” to get power restored to its customers, some of which have been without power since Monday.
However, lingering effects from this week’s storm coupled with what experts expect to be another freezing period Thursday night and Friday morning could alter the target completion date.
“We hope to have all members restored by [Friday], but this is certainly a moving target,” Latona said. “The damage we have seen is extremely scattered and can get difficult to reach, especially following the recent rain. While this is only an estimate, we will do our best and work until we get all members on.”
DEMCO started its assessment phase Monday morning “as soon as streets were safe” following a rare ice storm that downed trees and power lines, closed roadways, caused widespread outages, and so far claimed three lives in Louisiana.
The company has taken “numerous calls” throughout its system, but Latona said DEMCO is “fully mobilized and responding to all outages.”
Crews have been working at all hours of the day to remove trees and tree limbs around power lines in order to make repairs to its infrastructure. Latona said the restoration plan includes the transportation of off-road equipment, diggers, lighting, transformers, poles, cross-arms and wires, in addition to all the manpower to operate the equipment and facilitate the repairs.
Additional crews are expected to arrive Thursday “to provide more boots on the ground to assist with repairs and restorations.”
The icy cold and wet conditions have made an already dangerous job even more difficult, Latona said.
“Crews are definitely battling fatigue, but they take great pride in the work they do and they push as hard as they can until every member is restored,” Latona said.
The majority of damage was felt in the northeast corner of East Baton Rouge Parish, the northwest corner of Livingston Parish, and stretching all the way across St. Helena Parish, Latona said.
Total crews for DEMCO are about 300, and many have been reassigned to areas that are still without power, with the bulk moving to Livingston and St. Helena parishes.
As of 1:15 p.m., DEMCO was reporting 1,557 outages in Livingston Parish and another 800 in St. Helena Parish (which accounts for 15 percent of that parish’s DEMCO customers).
“This [area] was the hardest hit in our system footprint,” said Latona of the two neighboring Northshore parishes.
The full extent of damage is not yet known, though Latona told WAFB there were 40 locations throughout the company’s coverage area that had power poles down, including some with multiple power poles that slowed down the restoration efforts to individual homes.
In his email to The News, Latona said, “the restoration from 39,000 to 2,800 can give an illustration of the amount of repairs that have been made on our infrastructure.”
