A wintry mix of below-freezing temperatures and wind gusts is expected across DEMCO service areas and may result in outages.
“Our crews are ready and prepared to restore power if outages occur,” said Randy Pierce, general manager and chief executive officer of DEMCO, in a statement. “Lingering wind gusts can cause restoration delays since crews must wait until winds are below 35 mph to safely work on poles and lines.”
DEMCO urges members to prepare for potential power outages and act to ensure their safety.
“Remember the 5 P’s: Pipes, Pets, Plants, People and Power: Protect, cover or wrap your pipes, bring your pets inside, protect your plants, keep people warm by dressing in layers and check on your family and neighbors before during and after severe weather, and plan for potential power outages,” said David Latona, vice president of communications and governmental affairs, in a statement. “Doing these things will help you weather through more comfortably.”
“Life-support customers are advised to take precautionary measures to protect themselves in the event of a power loss,” Latona said. “Contact relatives or friends for assistance or temporary accommodations in the event of a prolonged outage.”
Visit www.DEMCO.org/member-services/storm-center for an extensive storm checklist, storm resources, pet preparedness and safety tips.
Winter Storm Preparedness
– Assemble or refresh an emergency kit that includes (at minimum) non-perishable food, water, a flashlight, batteries, a battery-powered radio, a first aid kit, any necessary medications, fully charged portable chargers, and cash.
– Seal gaps in windows and doors with towels and blankets to keep out the cold air
– Check your fire and carbon monoxide alarms to ensure they are working; install new batteries
– Develop an emergency preparedness plan for you and your family. Decide now what you’ll do if there’s an extended power outage, factoring in any planned holiday travel. Also, contact family, friends and neighbors who are elderly or have a medical condition — and don’t forget to include your pets in your planning.
– Have an adequate supply of prescription medicines and any necessary infant supplies on hand.
– If you use medical equipment at home that requires electricity, make sure you charge the battery before the storm.
– If you or someone you know uses life-support equipment that requires electricity to operate, charge the battery before the storm, identify a location with emergency power capabilities and make plans to go there during a prolonged outage. Contact your local health department or emergency management offices about shelters that can assist you during a prolonged outage. If you have a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 or go to the hospital.
– Develop an evacuation plan in case it’s needed. Communicate the plan to your family. Include pets or livestock in your plan.
– Fuel your vehicles before the storm as a loss of power could affect gas stations.
– Consider having supplies handy for your propane or charcoal grill. Be sure to grill outdoors in well ventilated areas for safety.
– Protect electronics by unplugging sensitive electronics. Use surge protectors.
DEMCO asks that people stay clear of crews and work areas.
“It’s a complex system and a dangerous job – our crews are highly trained and experienced, and their job requires meticulous attention,” Latona said.
Winter Storm Safety Tips
– Assume all lines are energized
– Stay away from debris, since it may be covering wires
– Do not touch downed poles, wires, and electrical infrastructure
– Keep a distance of 35 feet or more
– Electricity will track on water
Other Tips
– To stay warm wear layers loose-fitting clothes, blankets, and a hat and gloves to preserve body heat.
– Use a carbon monoxide detector and ventilate gas/kerosene heaters.
– Do not use gas stoves/ovens to heat your home.
– Limbs, leaves and other objects moved by the wind and ice build-up could hide downed wires.
– Investigate your surroundings before trying to clean up any debris. Stay away from any downed wires.
– Do not attempt to remove tree limbs or debris within 10 feet of a power line.
– To report life-threatening hazards, fire or active emergency, call 911.
– You can report non-life-threatening hazards to DEMCO using our automated phone line, call 1-844-MyDEMCO (1-844-693-3626) and select Option #1.
– Never operate generators, heaters, or fuel-fired stoves without proper ventilation.
– Refuel heaters and generators outside and away from any flames or sparks. Wipe up spilled fuel immediately.
– Never burn charcoal indoors — it releases poisonous carbon monoxide.
– For the health and safety of crews, please stay at least 6 feet away from our employees, vehicles, and equipment.
– Keep heating sources 3 ft away from anything that can burn (curtains, blankets, etc.)
– Do not leave heaters or fireplaces unattended
Outages reported using any of the four methods below are automatically incorporated into DEMCO’s outage management system in real-time:
– Call 1-844-MyDEMCO (1-844-693-3626) Option 1
– Visit www.DEMCO.org homepage and click Report Outage
– Download the MyDEMCO mobile app, available for Android and iOS
– Outage Text Alert – Text ‘OUTAGE’ to 225-261-1177
