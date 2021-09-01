Close to 100 percent of DEMCO’s members in its seven-parish region were without power at the peak of outages after Hurricane Ida swept through the Greater Baton Rouge area, with most coming from its biggest customer base in Livingston Parish.
David Latona, DEMCO’s vice president of marketing and member services, gave the alarming news when he spoke alongside Livingston Parish officials during a press conference regarding hurricane response Wednesday.
While the restoration process has begun for some, Latona said it’ll likely be weeks before all of its DEMCO customers have power again. Linemen are working around the clock to bring power back.
“We ask for your patience as we walk through this together,” he said. “This is a process unfortunately that we are familiar with.”
During Wednesday's press conference, Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks said nearly 86 percent of the parish was without power at the peak of the storm.
"Some of that is beginning to come back, but it is all over the parish," Ricks said. "It was a devastating event all over the parish."
Latona said the storm’s sudden shift east placed it “over the heart of the DEMCO service territory, right over the parish of Livingston.” Along with shifting its damage path, Ida also slowed down considerably, “causing even more damage as the storm stayed on top of us,” Latona said.
The result: 150 broken poles, 250 stripped poles, countless downed trees that took critical infrastructure with them, and 8,900 miles of downed power lines.
Around 6 p.m. Wednesday, the DEMCO outage map showed more than 97 percent of its 45,275 Livingston Parish customers were without. All told, 75 percent of DEMCO’s customers were powerless, according to the post.
On Tuesday, CEO and general manager Randy Pierce said, “Restoration will be a weeks-long effort” and urged members “to make plans now for their health, safety and comfort.”
In a Facebook post, Pierce said restoration isn’t possible without repairs to transmission and transformer poles. And until damaged infrastructure is repaired, DEMCO can’t replace distribution poles and lines, making estimated times of restoration impossible.
Latona didn’t have much better news when he spoke Wednesday, especially for folks of Livingston Parish.
“Damage assessments in Livingston Parish were nothing short of disastrous,” Latona said.
“This has caused a hazardous situation for crews and the communities we serve.”
Step one for DEMCO is to repair transmission lines, which supply power to substations, Latona told WAFB. Each large transmission pole serves up to 15 thousand members. After transmission towers are back up, attention shifts to the substations. Repairs at this level are necessary in order for power to be distributed.
Restoration to the distribution system happens next, such as distribution poles and main distribution lines that service critical infrastructure such as hospitals, water towers and sewer treatment plants.
Latona noted that some progress had been made in the Juban, Watson, and Walker areas. DEMCO control center operators have been able to perform what Latona called “load shifting changes” to bring power back to many locations.
But some areas, particularly further east in the parish, won’t be so fortunate.
Latona said the communities of Holden, Satsuma, and Livingston sustained such severe damage that restoration might not be complete for “two to three weeks.” In many areas, flooding is preventing proper assessments from being completed, the first step before restoration estimates can be given.
Along with its own crew members, DEMCO has gotten assistance from outside contractors, with hundreds of linemen coming from Florida, Oklahoma, Missouri, Alabama, and Kentucky. Latona said “many more” are expected to arrive over the coming days to “expedite this restoration.”
Latona said DEMCO is working with Entergy and the Public Service Commission “to prioritize repairs to facilities that DEMCO relies on to deliver power to the 113,000 members we serve.”
