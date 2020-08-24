Three lots on Capitol Street were re-zoned to residential in the summer of 2019, due to a failure to sell as commercial.
A year later, seeing opportunity, a group of stakeholders came together to create a new 'Anchor House' site with the idea to provide boys - aged 16-21 - mentorship, education, and potential job opportunities.
However, such a building would require at least 5 acres, by ordinance, to be constructed. The site, in total, is 0.6 acres - a difference that was too much for the council to approve.
Council members Lori Lamm-Williams, Robert Poole, Laura Schmitt-Smith, and Amber Dugas all voted not to grant the variance. Councilman Jeff Wesley was absent.
Stakeholders in the Anchor House included Brad Barber, a former Denham Springs resident and CEO of H&E Equipment; Susan Rogers, director of EMPOWER225, the group which would run the facility; and Ryan Firth, pastor of Healing Place Church's Denham Springs campus.
Barber said that he wanted to give back to the community, and in hearing the need for enhanced foster care - especially in Livingston Parish - Barber found his way to Firth, and together they discussed the Anchor House project. Healing Place Church is already involved in Anchor House (version 1) in Baton Rouge, which was officially opened in 2017.
The director of H&E said that when he heard of the need in his home parish, he wanted to give back. Barber said he believed that "if the rezone won't happen here, it won't happen anywhere in Denham Springs." Barber went on to say that the location was ideal due to access to parts of the city for education, business, and Healing Place Church just across Florida Boulevard.
The purpose of an 'anchor house' is to provide the aforementioned services for those individuals who would be removed from foster care. Livingston Parish, according to assistant secretary Rhenda Hodnett of the Department of Child and Family Services, is one of the top in the state for foster care. 187 children are currently fostered in Livingston Parish.
Currently, 48 young men qualify as residents in Anchor House from Livingston Parish.
However, area residents voiced concerns for the project. One of the common issues expressed was the lack of communication regarding the project. After the the lots were re-zoned in 2019, which requires signage, the variance request does not require any type of announcement or signage, just a hearing at Planning and Zoning and again by the council.
According to several, they had but two weeks to prepare and ask questions about the Anchor House. Some claimed they only had a week after other residents had informed them of the issue. A petition of 51 signatures, began by attorney Ivy Graham, opposed the Anchor House being placed at that location.
Graham said she is in the process of acquiring a building on Capitol to return her practice to Denham Springs after leaving due to the Great Flood.
Carl Karnish, part owner of Randazzo's Italian Restaurant, expressed concern over flooding issues. Karnish said that Capitol Street already had drainage issues during heavy rain, and by his calculations 4.5 feet of dirt would have to be placed under the 7,000-square foot facility to meet current elevation standards.
Karnish, as well as his daughter Kyla Randazzo, both expressed concern for wait staff from the restaurant, which sometimes leave after dark. Karnish expressed that concern due to rumors that were circulating that the location would be a 'halfway house' for drug and alcohol users. While that wasn't accurate, Karnish said that being 'kept in the dark' about the process by the ownership.
Graham added that concerned citizens had inquired with Anchor House in Baton Rouge as to how many times the police had been called to the facility, to which they were told '2-3 times.' According to Graham, inquiry into police records in Baton Rouge show law enforcement visiting the site five times so far in 2020.
According to city officials, members of the stakeholder group met with individuals at the site to answer questions roughly a week before the meeting, which occurred a week after the first Planning and Zoning meeting wherein the item was discussed.
Karnish added that he believed the issue of the facility's size was being downplayed and was important. Boys needed room to move, and reducing a mandated 5 acres to 0.6 acres was not keeping the intent of the facility intact.
It is unclear at this time if the stakeholders will bring the issue back to the council.
