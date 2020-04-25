The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) updated their coronavirus guidelines to specify that wearing even just a cloth mask in public can help curb the spread of COVID-19.
With that in mind, parishes around Louisiana sponsored a free mask giveaway on Saturday. In Livingston Parish, nine sites participated in the giveaway.
At Denham Springs Fire Department, 15 Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) members, as trained by the City of Denham Springs, manned the distribution center.
"The line was backed up to a point where we couldn't see the end of it before we even started," said Jason Populus, the city's emergency response manager.
The News received reports that the line extended to Julia Street, then to River Road, and down River Road almost to Benton Lane.
Distribution began at 8 a.m., and by just after the 11 a.m. hour the city had distributed 4,000 cloth masks.
Read the initial story from David Gray below:
With mask-wearing set to become “the new normal” amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, local officials, business owners, and church leaders are teaming up to hand them out for free.
Nearly a dozen locations scattered across the parish will give out free cloth masks starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 25, according to the Livingston Parish Office and Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).
The masks will be distributed until 5 p.m., or until supplies run out, according to a post on the LOHSEP Facebook page. Distribution locations are in Denham Springs, Walker, Albany, Springfield, French Settlement, Watson, and Livingston.
The high-quality masks, which have been donated, are made of cloth and can be washed and reused.
Sponsors and participants in the endeavor include Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks, the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, City of Denham Springs, Denham Springs Fire Department, City of Walker, Fire District No. 1 (Albany), Fire District No. 2 (Springfield), French Settlement Police Department, Fire District No. 5 (Denham Springs), Mandy’s Primary Healthcare, and First Baptist Church of Livingston.
On Wednesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards said masks will be recommended attire for Louisiana residents even after stay-at-home orders and restrictions on business activity are relaxed during the coronavirus pandemic.
He noted medical experts’ guidance saying proper masks keep patients infected with coronavirus from spreading it to others, telling people to “think of wearing a mask in public as just being polite to others.”
Edwards’ current stay-at-home order runs through April 30, and he plans to deliver more information on relaxing restrictions on Monday.
Below is a list of the distribution locations in Livingston Parish this weekend:
-- City of Denham Springs Fire Department - 930 Government Drive
-- Walker High School - 9677 Florida Blvd. (carpool lane - enter off of North Palmetto Street)
-- Fire District No. 1 (Albany) - 29778 South Montpelier Avenue
-- Fire District No. 2 (Springfield) - 32280 Terry Street
-- French Settlement Police Department - 16015 Hwy. 16
-- Fire District No. 5 (three locations in Denham Springs) - 8098 Florida Blvd.; 31747 Myers Road; 25500 Hwy. 16 South
-- Mandy’s Primary Healthcare (Denham Springs) - 35055 Hwy. 16
-- Oak Point Shopping Center (Watson) - 35045 LA-16
-- First Baptist Church (Livingston) - 29401 South Frost Road
