If there's anything a temperature dip into the mid-teens will bring to the forefront, it's gas service.
Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry said he's just glad that the system pushed through, because it's an issue that's been discussed since he was elected - and is brought up at least once a year.
Anytime you have a wintry weather event, the mayor explained, gas becomes important because it powers people's heaters and, in some cases, generators and hot water. Losing any of that could be catastrophic.
"We have to think about the safety of our citizens, as well as the people that work for the city," Landry said.
The Denham Springs City Council approved the issuance of up to $2 million in utility revenue refunding bonds to upgrade the Denham Springs Gas Company system, which services all customers inside the city limits of Denham Springs, as well as customers as far south as the end of 4-H Club Road and down Old Hammond Highway in Baton Rouge.
Much of that equipment is older and has needed upgrading for 'awhile,' said Landry. The upgrade would improve flow, and also have digital checkpoints built in to determine if certain things like pilot lights are lit within houses, and pressure monitors to make sure that the system is operating appropriately, in real time.
Landry broke down the cost of the bond, which requires the city to adjust rates to guaranty the debt payment, as $0.51 per residential customer, per month, as well as $3.36 per month per commercial customer.
The mayor explained that's not permanent, either.
"If we get a new residential development, or a new commercial customer, that could go away," he said. "That's the rate increase based on our current customer base."
The current bid for the work is roughly $1.4 million, and any extra money issued through the bond will be paid back on the debt. The upgrades will give the city a better handle on expanding the customer base and bringing on new usage, which can also help pay off the bond faster Landry said.
