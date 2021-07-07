Moving at the speed of government is a phrase that infuriates some, but officials have to jump through the appropriate hoops to get things done.
So when the parish sent out a memo that individual municipalities would have to 'voluntold' an individual or pair for the formation of a multi-jurisdictional, hazard mitigation document, City Building official Rick Foster and Disaster Coordinator Jason Populous were the right fit.
In summary, as the mayor tells it, they both knew how to jump through the right hoops, and make the language work within the government requirements.
In participation with LSU, Foster and Populous worked with a group from Livingston Parish to develop the multi-jurisdictional plan. Participation with all stakeholders was key, but also required by the higher-ups in government, and at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Working as a group is important because, as Foster said in a podcast with the news, it's hard to detach from the governmental entities above whoever you work for. Money, typically, funnels through the federal government to the state, then to the parish, and Livingston's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP) would have the 'final say' in who gets what money.
Brandi Janes is the current director of LOHSEP.
That control, however, doesn't bother Foster or the city because they have developed their own piece of the plan, and have regional input into the final copy. The multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation plan draws from prior disaster and hazard history, while combining current exposure in the community to future disasters, and considering demographic and economic data.
It's similar to a zoning plan, Foster said, just focused on disasters.
While it was strange, Foster said, that he and Populous were so focused on making sure the language for an 'ice storm' was the in the plan, it's important because response to those disasters - or trying to mitigate them - would be difficult without it.
Why? Money.
"You have to have a plan, and if you don't have specific pieces in the plan, you don't qualify for those grant funds," Foster explained. "After the freeze, there was a contentious bond issuance to help upgrade the gas system, in the chance that there could be a freeze in the future.
"Had this plan been in place, we could have gotten grant money for that," Foster said.
But, as the speed of government goes, the plan would only be ready 'when it was ready' and, as Foster explained, it 'is what it is.' According to Foster, it's still important that the council passed a resolution adopting the plan and that the parish has as well, because it has unlocked grant funding for the Hazard Mitigation Grant Plan (HMGP) which includes acquisitions and elevations.
The city of Denham had 10 HMGP applications in their first round, with four elevations being approved for funding and one acquisition. Without the adopted plan, Foster explained, those projects would have been approved - but would also remain unfunded.
The plan also focuses on things like an ordinance audit, which would provide a look into the rule book for Denham Springs to see which laws were pro-drainage and pro-mitigation, and which ordinances 'bumped heads with others.' Foster specifically cited the ordinances that deal with landscaping, stormwater, and drainage has a trio that would need to be looked at.
"Normally, an ordinance audit is tens of thousands of dollars," Foster explained, "with (an ordinance audit) in the plan, (the city) can find grant money to help mitigate that cost."
Foster went on to say that the plan gives the city a chance to integrate some ideas and projects that were discussed and developed by LSU students in the architecture and engineering department. Two groups presented green and stormwater infrastructure projects to the city in 2019, and Foster explained that having those ideas in the plan gives the city a chance to find funding to make them a reality.
Also in the plan is a path forward with the Community Rating System (CRS) which is a book of projects, provided by FEMA, that award points for following certain directives. Each new tier provides residents in the service area a 5% discount on their flood insurance, for a maximum of 50% at Rank 1 (ranking begins at 10). Currently, Denham Springs and Walker are both at an '8' rating, and are looking to use the multi-jurisdictional plan to move to a '7,' which would provide a 15% discount.
The parish has been removed from the CRS program, temporarily, for issues stemming from correct file keeping and discourse between parish government and FEMA. The administration and council are currently working with FEMA to fix those issues.
When asked, Foster said the CRS discount will be important because of the new 'Risk Rating 2.0' coming to flood insurance. While old rates were determined by a Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM) that was, relatively, two-dimensional, Foster described the new method of determining flood risk as 'three-dimensional' - taking into account distance from flood ways, current elevation, mitigation in the area, etc.
To end the interview, Foster asked for patience from the community. After the Great Flood of 2016, the city's administration was visited by representatives from the Gretna and Metairie areas.
"They both said (recovery) will go on for years," Foster explained, "because they're still dealing with issues from Katrina (in 2005).
"So far, they're right."
