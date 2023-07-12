A COVID-19 outbreak among staff has forced officials to close the Denham Springs Animal Shelter until further notice, according to Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry.
Landry broke the news to the city council earlier this week, saying that nearly half of the shelter’s workforce have COVID-19. Of the shelter’s three full-time employees and 18 part-time employees, nine tested positive for COVID-19, and others who tested negative are showing symptoms.
“It’s been a tough week for them,” Landry said.
The mayor said that the hope is for the shelter to reopen to the public by the weekend or early next week.
On its Facebook page, the shelter said the animals are still being taken care of during the closure, adding that they are “safe and doing well.” The shelter added that it will provide updates as they arise.
“All of the animals are safe and doing well,” the shelter said on Facebook. “The staff however have been hit with Covid leaving us very understaffed and only have time to care for the animals. We will update as needed. We want to keep everyone safe. Thoughts and prayers are appreciated.”
It has been a trying month for the shelter, which officials told one news outlet was overcrowded amid a recent heat wave that saw temperatures regularly reach triple digits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.