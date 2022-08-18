Denham Springs residents will soon see new crews picking up their trash and recyclables.
The City of Denham Springs recently entered into a contract with Waste Pro, a privately-owned waste collection, recycling, processing, and disposal company that operates across the south.
City Council members approved the new contract during their Aug. 9 meeting.
The city’s current contract with Republic Services expires Aug. 31.
Divisional Vice President Jesse Murphy, who manages all of Waste Pro’s Louisiana operations, said the company will be ready to start the new contract by Sept. 1.
“It’s a short turnaround, but we have the capabilities to make it,” Murphy told council members.
Dana Harris, purchasing agent for the city, told council members that she received bids for collection services from three companies: Waste Pro, Republic Services, and Waste Management.
Waste Pro, which will offer both trash pickup and recycling, had the low bid of $22.93 for both services per household, an increase of just over 2 percent — or 48 cents — from the city’s current rate.
The bid from Republic Services came to $48.75 for trash pick up — a 150 percent increase — and $7 for recycling — a 119 percent increase, according to Harris’ figures. Waste Management’s bid totaled $33.99 for trash and recycling.
“After reviewing all three, it was our recommendation that we go with Waste Pro,” Harris said.
Waste Pro operates in 10 southeastern states, serving more than 2 million residential and 100,000 commercial customers from more than 80 operating locations, according to its website. Headquartered in Florida, the company has 300 exclusive municipal contracts and franchises, its website states.
Murphy told council members that Waste Pro currently serves multiple other nearby municipalities, including East Feliciana Parish, the City of Gonzales, and the Town of Folsom. The company also has subscription services in Livingston, Ascension, St. Tammany, and Tangipahoa parishes, Murphy said.
Murphy said the company, which recently opened a Denham Springs office, plans to do trash pickup on Mondays and Thursdays and recycling on Wednesdays. He said the company will be able to pick up the entire city on each service day.
“What happens if you don’t get it picked up on the same day?” asked council member Jeff Wesley.
“We’re gonna get it all picked up on the same day,” Murphy responded.
Waste Pro will use garbage trucks equipped with automated side loaders and cameras as well as recycle trucks and “chase trucks.”
Some of the other amenities include a “dedicated website” that can be linked on the city’s website, enabling the city to direct customer concerns to Waste Pro.
Council member Robert Poole said he spoke with an official in another municipality who had “good things” to say about Waste Pro’s services.
“The one thing that he said was that he had your phone number and if he had an issue it was called and handled within moments,” Poole said. “It’s not that mistakes happen that upset you, it’s what you do about it when they happen. That made me feel really good to hear.”
