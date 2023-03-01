Denham Springs City Court has instituted its amnesty program for 2023 for those with outstanding warrants, City Marshal Joe Shumate said.
Ticket amnesty allows those with outstanding citations or warrants to have those penalties reduced, and in some cases get their license reinstated, by visiting the court and filing paperwork.
The amnesty program does not reduce outstanding fees, however, the defendants will not be arrested and his or her warrant will be recalled.
The program began Feb. 25 and will run through April 30.
“Start this year on a positive note by taking care of any outstanding warrant that you may have,” Shumate said in a statement.
Shumate urged those with outstanding warrants to visit Denham Springs City Court, located at 116 N. Range Avenue, or call his office at (225) 665-8568. People can also visit www.dsclerkofcourt.org for more information.
