Denham Springs City Hall will close at noon Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Laura, officials announced via social media.
The closure will run through Thursday.
“Due to Hurricane Laura's potential impact to the City of Denham Springs and the safety of employees and citizens, the City Hall offices will close at noon today, August 26 and remain closed through Thursday, August 27,” the city said in a statement.
According to the Facebook post, emergency operations and first responders — including police, fire, and street crews — will be patrolling and assessing the situation throughout the storm.
Officials urged people to prepare their homes and businesses for the possibility of gusty winds and rain. They also encouraged people to stay off the streets and highways “as much as possible.”
For all City related information, such as impacts to gas, water, sewer, streets, people can call the Emergency Operations Center at (225) 432-4517.
For all medical, life-threatening, or rescue emergencies, call 911.
Hurricane Laura was upgraded to a Category 3 storm and is expected to be a Category 4 by the time it makes landfall early Thursday morning.
