The Denham Springs community is grieving the passing of a beloved teacher and coach who served the area for 20 years.
Scott Michael Mayfield passed away, surrounded by family and friends, on Saturday, Feb. 13, at Baton Rouge General following a near 20-month battle with cancer.
Mayfield was 51 and is survived by his wife of 22 years, Kristen, and children, Madeline and Mitchell.
A Walker resident, Mayfield grew up in Baton Rouge and Negreet, graduating from Negreet High School in 1987. He later attended Northwestern and graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University.
Mayfield worked for several years at Baton Rouge Youth as a recreational therapist with group home adolescents. He then decided to pursue his passion of education and coaching, spending his first two years at Glen Oaks Park Elementary before spending the remainder of his career at Denham Springs Junior High.
During his 20-year career in the Livingston Parish Public Schools system, Mayfield taught horticulture, physical education, and shop in addition to coaching track, cross country, and football. He also started an outdoor club at the school and received assistance from several people for the endeavor, such as Dara and Tommy Smith, who helped secure sponsors for the club’s projects.
Mayfield’s life changed in July of 2019 when he was diagnosed with stage four Leiomyosarcoma, a rare type of cancer that affects smooth muscle tissue. He took a sabbatical for treatment and never returned to the classroom.
A Caring Bridge web page was later set up to keep friends and family updated through his journey. The page was filled with updates and photos of Mayfield over the last two years of his life. In early January, the Mayfields uploaded pictures of a family trip to Tumbling Shoals, Arkansas, which ended up being the most recent photos of Scott on the website.
As Mayfield received treatment, many people in the community organized fundraisers for him and the family. A former student, Ada Ishler, led the “Team Mayfield Mile” run at South Park in November 2019, while Louisiana State Police adopted the family that Christmas.
Sport-N-Center sold T-shirts and sent portions to the family, while local restaurants also made donations on special nights.
In addition, Denham Springs Junior High along with Live Oak Middle and North Live Oak Elementary held various fundraisers, and the Denham Springs Union of Police also made a donation for medical expenses.
Most recently, Mayfield’s son’s boss at Urban Air, Nick Jones, organized a jambalaya benefit at Sheri’s Daiquiris in Satsuma.
On Feb. 13, Kristen took to the web page to deliver the grave news that her husband had passed, writing that, “The Lord took him to meet his sister, mom, dad, and brother.” She went on to thank people for “the help and kindness” that was shown and to keep the family in their prayers “as we get through the loss and anguish that we are feeling for our love, father, & best friend.”
“We will have a gigantic void in our family, but have comfort in knowing that Scott is now at peace free from pain and suffering from this unbelievably difficult journey,” Kristen wrote.
In his obituary, Mayfield was described as a “beloved husband, father, brother, son-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle, teacher, coach, and friend.”
“Coach Mayfield has touched an endless amount of lives, instilled many incredible values into young minds in addition to parents, friends, and colleagues,” his obituary read. “He was a problem-solver, tremendous motivator, an avid sportsman, a coed softball player, and a gardener. He will forever be missed by all who knew him.”
Well-wishers are invited “to celebrate and remember” Mayfield during a visitation from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, at Denham Springs Junior High, located at 401 Hatchell Lane. A memorial service will follow for family and colleagues.
