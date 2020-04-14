The spread of the novel coronavirus through communities has government entities looking for other ways to keep their respective business and services going for the public.
The school board and parish council each hosted a digital meeting and, while some technical issues caused some delays, both groups moved through the necessary items and moved on.
Now, the City of Denham Springs - which had cancelled previous meetings - is going to give the Zoom app a shot to host a council meeting for those very same efforts in keeping the business and services going.
The city will take e-mail comments from the public, which will be read aloud at the meeting, to the city clerk's e-mail at cityclerk@cityofdenhamsprings.com. If individuals want to participate in the Zoom meeting, they can e-mail the above address to receive the login credentials.
Anyone ruled out of order will be removed from the meeting.
Some of the highlights on the agenda include:
- Adopting a resolution to apply for and accept a Louisiana Highway Safety Commission Grant (covers overtime pay, DUI enforcement, and traffic safety enforcement)
- Adopting a resolution to apply for and enter into a contract with Assistant to Firefighters Grant to purchase a new firetruck; city provides 5% match
- A $235,315 payment to Sienna Construction, LLC to keep the Denham Springs City Hall Renovation project moving
Noticeably absent from the agenda is the potential re-zone of the Delta Concrete location on Railroad Avenue.
"(The council) and city wanted to table that action until we meet in person again," Mayor Gerard Landry said. "We wanted to have the appropriate venue for public comment, we didn't want to limit it."
For many in Denham Springs who are active on social media, it's been the talk of the town - especially for residents near the downtown area.
Most reviews and opinions on the situation were negative, which was reinforced by applause after the Denham Springs Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend not to approve the re-zoning effort on E. Railroad Street, which would pave the way for a multi-family, low-to-moderate income housing development.
The vote was 4-2, with Ray Riley and Bill Lawson being the only two 'yes' votes to approve the re-zone. However, the final vote rests with the city council as the planning and zoning commission are non-paid, appointed volunteers and cannot make decisions for government.
Denham's council voted, at their February meeting, to move their decision on the subject to Mar. 23 after citizens expressed concern over the amount of time the board would have to consider planning and zoning's recommendation. The city council met Tuesday night, Mar. 10, immediately following the planning and zoning meeting - the same type schedule they had in February.
Now, the council will wait two weeks to consider their decision, and Fred Banks - director of the Denham Springs Housing Authority - will have to consider a backup plan.
Banks had sought the re-zone of the Delta Concrete facility, and then purchase, due to it's location - specifically it's flood elevation. The current location of the Denham Springs Housing Authority housing is well below base flood, and new construction would require elevation and, supposedly, elevators.
Neither FEMA nor HUD fund elevators.
So, Banks set out to find another five acre tract for the proposed development, which would have 52 units total:
- One building with 10 units
- One building with 12 units
- 15 duplexes, 2 units each
If the city council follows through with planning and zoning's recommendation, Banks will have to find another five acres for the site, somewhere else inside the city limits.
Due the housing authority's connection with the city, the new development must be inside the city limits by law.
