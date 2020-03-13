DENHAM SPRINGS -- The Fifth Annual Denham Springs Fair, which was originally scheduled to be held March 26-29 at South Park, has been cancelled, its organizer has announced.
Tony Jarreau, owner of Jarreau Entertainment, made the announcement via Facebook Friday afternoon, saying it was necessary to “be responsible and think of everyone” amid the ongoing threat of the novel coronavirus, which has spiked to 36 presumptive cases in Louisiana.
The fair’s cancellation comes after Gov. John Bel Edwards announced a statewide ban on all public gatherings of more than 250 people through April 13. The Denham Springs Fair, started by Livingston Parish natives Jarreau and Greg Brooks, has attracted more than 30,000 visitors in the previous four years.
“I will go ahead and make the announcement that the Denham Springs Fair will be cancelled this year,” Jarreau said in his Facebook post. “I was so looking forward to all the great entertainment and the free Easter egg hunt, but we have to be responsible and think of everyone.”
