One family has used the recent winter event to make icy works of art.
The Moore family, of Denham Springs, found a way to make the most of the frigid temperatures that have swept the state by creating a series of ice sculptures in their own backyard.
Turning their hose to a “trickle,” the family made the sculptures using a ladder, a basketball goal, a couple of shovels, a rake, and a tree. Lindsey Moore said she used zip ties to keep the water hose secure.
Deputies from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office recently spotted the sculptures while surveying the parish and immediately shared images of them on social media.
“The Moore Family of Denham Springs - who are still without power - kept the hose running at a trickle to create something cool & fun!” Sheriff Jason Ard said on his official Facebook page.
Lindsey said her children, 11-year-old Connor and 10-year-old Bryce, create “some sort of fun ice sculpture” anytime there’s a hard freeze, which she admitted “is not very often.”
“This one is the biggest yet,” she said.
Lindsey Moore said the ice sculptures have given her family something to look forward to since their power was knocked out early Monday morning.
“It’s something fun and it gives us something to look forward to when we wake up,” she said. “We can’t wait to see how much bigger it has gotten! It is actually creating big beautiful pieces of ice! It’s just something fun we do to pass the time.”
