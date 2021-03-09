When it comes to the ACT, Victoria Germany is perfect.
Germany, a senior at Denham Springs High School, scored a perfect 36 on the ACT exam, the school recently announced.
The ACT is one of the nation’s top college entrance exams and the predominant exam given to college-bound students in Louisiana. The standardized test includes four mandatory sections — English, math, science and reading — and an optional writing section.
Roughly 0.334 percent of the 1.6 million students who took the ACT in 2020 earned the highest possible score of 36, according to Prep Scholar.
Germany is now among the few.
A native of Denham Springs who previously attended Seventh Ward Elementary and Juban Parc Junior High, Germany is currently enrolled in five Advanced Placement courses. According to a report from the school’s official publication, “Jacket Journal,” Germany “loves when courses involve active learning like reading, writing, and speaking.”
Speaking to “Jacket Journal,” Germany talked glowingly of her time at Denham Springs High and mentioned AP English teacher Lisa Bezet as “one of her inspirations.”
“Denham Springs High School is inviting,” Germany told the publication. “We have tons of different programs for arts and sciences, even with the STEM school. If you don’t take a lot of AP classes, there’s still a bunch of opportunity for you to succeed.”
In addition to excelling in the classroom, Germany is also a four-year soccer letterman and master euphonium player in the band.
Germany plans to pursue a science major at the collegiate level and is considering Vanderbilt, Duke, or LSU. Her aspirations include studying environmental science in order to “help people, to help the world and to make the world better.”
“Not only do I want to help the world, I want to prove myself,” she said. “I think that’s the way to be able to help the world the most.”
She encouraged other students to “find your niche in the school and find people like you who have the same goals and values.”
For those taking the ACT, she offered one bit of advice: Don’t panic.
“If you don’t know something, just do your best and keep moving,” she said. “You just have to keep going forward.”
