It was a rough day for the school system, like much of Livingston Parish, but summer school will go on Friday as planned.
According to Superintendent Joe Murphy, several school buildings on three school campuses took water but damage was minimal - Denham Springs High; Walker Elementary; and Eastside Elementary.
"It was just water on the floor, enough to be a pain," Murphy said, "but we already have restoration crews heading to those sites to clean up and we'll begin running de-humidifiers and fans to get it dried out."
At Denham Springs High, 2-3 inches got into the English building and the freshman high campus.
At Walker Elementary, the office took a few inches as well as two classrooms and part of the library.
Eastside Elementary in Denham Springs took 3-4 inches of water throughout.
Murphy asked that parents and students in summer school watch social media for summer school sites. If families can not reach the campus for school, the system will be understanding, he said.
