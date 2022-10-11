Livingston Parish SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions), a peer-to-peer education, and prevention organization, has named Michael Dunlap the 2022-23 Livingston Parish SADD Student of the Year.
Dunlap, of Denham Springs, will be the teen spokesperson for the organization, and he will represent his peers across Livingston Parish.
"Michael was chosen for his dedication and commitment to SADD's mission," said SADD Executive Director Dylan Ivy. "He has been an active member of LP SADD for nearly a decade and has served as a member of the Student Leadership Council for the last three years.
"He is always the first to lend a helping hand and a true servant leader."
Dunlap is a senior at Denham Springs High School and an active member of the following academic and civic organizations: Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Key Club, National Honor Society, and Anchor Club.
Formerly, he served as the State President for the Children of the American Revolution and currently serves as National Bylaws Chair for the organization.
"I'm devoted to spending the next year as the SADD student of the year, influencing my community and peers to make better decisions," Dunlap said. "The choices we make today can affect us for the rest of our lives. As teens, we must focus more on having fun without drinking alcohol.
"We need to know that vaping is just another form of addiction, and your life is way too valuable to be cut short."
As student of the year, Dunlap will promote SADD's mission at parish, community, and school events. He will lead Livingston Parish SADD's Student Leadership Council and serve as a driving force in the strategic direction and programming of the nonprofit.
Later this month, he will emcee an event at Seventh Ward Elementary to educate parents and family caregivers regarding SADD's prevention efforts surrounding the National Family Partnership's Red Ribbon Week campaign.
"My goal this year is to spread SADD's prevention message across Livingston Parish to promote positive decision-making skills and behaviors among children and teens," he said. "I am excited to see the great things in store for Livingston Parish SADD this school year."
About SADD and its mission
Initially, the mission of SADD was to help young people say "no" to drinking and driving. Today, the mission has expanded. Research shows positive peer pressure, role modeling, and environmental strategies can prevent other destructive decisions and set a healthier, safer course for students' lives.
SADD has become the nation's premier youth health and safety organization, with chapters across the country.
As a peer-to-peer education, prevention, and activism organization, SADD is dedicated to preventing destructive decisions, particularly underage drinking, other drug use, risky and impaired driving, bullying, teen violence, and suicide.
For more information about our community-based SADD chapter, visit Livingston Parish SADD at www.lpsadd.org.
