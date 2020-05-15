A Livingston Parish administrator has been named a semi-finalist for the Louisiana Department of Education’s 2021 Principal of the Year award.
Bryan Wax, principal of Denham Springs Junior High, was selected as one of 24 semi-finalists for the award, which honors the state’s top principal.
The Department of Education announced the semi-finalists for teachers and principals of the year earlier this week, saying, “These educators are making exceptional gains with students, guiding them to achieve at the highest levels in the state. Their commitment to student success exemplifies Louisiana’s teaching profession.”
Every year, the Louisiana Department of Education, in partnership with Dream Teachers and Louisiana Association of Principals, recognizes and celebrates “the state’s most exceptional educators through the Teacher and Principal of the Year programs,” according to its website.
“These programs provide an opportunity to acknowledge those teachers and leaders who are making exceptional gains with students,” according to the DOE website. “Their commitment to student success exemplifies Louisiana’s education profession.”
