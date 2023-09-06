Some younger Yellow Jackets will be heading home early today.
The following message was released by Denham Springs Junior High (DSJH) Principal Justin Wax.
"Due to an unexpected and ongoing Entergy outage that affects our ability to provide lunch or air conditioning, (DSJH) must dismiss at 11:30 today," Principal Wax said.
"Bus transportation and carpool will be conducted per our normal half day schedule."
For more information, the school asks that parents look to their school app, or follow DSJH on Facebook. Phones may not be operational, Wax said, but the office remains open.
School is expected to resume as normal tomorrow and after school activities off campus will continue as normal.
