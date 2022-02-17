A Denham Springs man was arrested for allegedly stealing checks in Iberville Parish, according to the local sheriff’s office.
In a statement, Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said detectives arrested Levi Michelli on four counts of monetary instrument abuse. More charges are expected to be filed against Michelli after the discovery of additional checks in his possession, Stassi said.
“It is believed that Michelli fraudulently obtained these checks after the account holders had issued checks for payment,” Stassi said. “[Michelli] then altered the payee for the purpose of cashing those checks.”
Stassi said check cashing institutions are urged to closely examine checks that are presented and to verify the identity of the redeemer.
