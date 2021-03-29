A Denham Springs man didn't get far after robbing a local credit union.
On Monday, Mar. 29 around 10:30 a.m. a silent alarm was tripped at Pelican State Credit Union on Rushing Road and Denham Springs Police were dispatched.
Upon arrival, the officers were informed a white male had fled just before their arrival. According to eye witnesses on the scene, the suspect entered the credit union for a short amount of time before becoming aggressive with the tellers and demanding money.
He also brandished a hand gun during the incident, which he used to threaten the tellers.
33-year-old Shawn DeBourbon, a Denham Springs resident, was identified as the subject and apprehended not long after fleeing the area by East Baton Rouge Parish police and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
DeBourbon will stay in EBR Prison until he is released to DSPD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.