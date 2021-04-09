A Denham Springs man was arrested after an investigation by the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit.
Benjamin Faulkner, 34, was arrested and transported to the Livingston Parish Detention Center on charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor, LPS spokesperson Monroe Dillon said in a statement.
According to the statement, the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit (Baton Rouge Field Office) along with FBI Baton Rouge Field Office initiated a covert investigation regarding online solicitation/sexual exploitation of a minor on March 17.
The investigation revealed Faulkner engaged “in sexually explicit conversations with undercover investigators who he assumed to be a 13-year-old female.” Faulkner was arrested and booked on April 7.
In another investigation launched March 17, the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit (Baton Rouge Field Office) intercepted a computer while conducting an investigation containing approximately 40 videos of child sexual abuse material. Investigators identified the subscriber of the internet account which resulted in a search warrant for the residence of 39-year-old Joshua Chandler of Baton Rouge.
As a result of the search warrant, Chandler was arrested and transported to East Baton Rouge Parish Jail for 200 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.
