Last week, deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office began receiving complaints about the inappropriate behavior of a Denham Springs man.
"Because of the nature of this case, I can’t go into much detail," Sheriff Jason Ard said. "I can tell you that we have received credible complaints regarding 51-year old Brian E. Zganjar.
"Those complaints from adult females include unwanted touching and the repeated exposing of genitalia. Some of those complaints date back to 2018 with some as recent as the 2019 holiday season."
Brian Zganjar (N College Street, Denham Springs) is no longer in the Livingston Parish Detention Center. He was arrested Jan. 14 and bonded that day on the following charges:
- Sexual Battery
- Simple Battery - 2 counts
- Obscenity - 3 counts
Bond was set at $76,000.
(0) comments
