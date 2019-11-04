Denham Springs man arrested for stealing electric shopping cart from Walmart

HOUMA -- A Denham Springs man was arrested Sunday night in Houma after allegedly stealing a shopping cart from a Walmart shopping center, according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Brice Kendell Williams, 32, was booked on a charge of unauthorized use of a moveable — a felony — after he allegedly removed an electric-powered shopping cart from Walmart on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Houma and drove it to a bar more than a half-mile away.
Col. Terry Daigre of the Terrebonne Sheriff’s Office said that a deputy was dispatched at about 12:26 a.m. to a bar located on Corporate Drive in response to a complaint that an individual had arrived there driving the cart. The deputy saw the cart — the type made available for people with disabilities — parked between two cars in the bar’s parking lot.
The deputy spoke with a security guard at the bar and with Williams, who was accused of driving the cart, Daigre said. During the exchange, Williams admitted to stealing the cart from the nearby Walmart, saying he had come from another bar and feared he would get arrested for DWI if he drove his own vehicle to the bar on Corporate.
Williams’ bond was set at $2500.
