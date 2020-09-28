A Denham Springs man was recently arrested after allegedly setting fire to a trailer, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Josh Beddingfield, 36, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Sept. 17 and faces one count of simple arson, according to booking records. SFM Public Affairs Director Ashley Rodrigue said Beddingfield allegedly set fire to a trailer his sister was allowing him to stay in.
According to Rodrigue, Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 5 contacted the State Fire Marshal’s Office in the late morning hours of Aug. 13 “to request assistance determining the origin and cause of a recreational travel trailer fire located in the 32000 block of Linder Road.”
Firefighters reported encountering the occupant, Beddingfield, who admitted to them he set the fire, Rodrigue said. After an assessment of the scene, investigators determined the fire was intentionally set.
Upon his release from medical care, Beddingfield was taken into custody. His bond was set at $25,000.
