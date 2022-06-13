A Denham Springs man was arrested over the weekend on multiple charges — including third-offense DWI — related to a fatal crash in April that took the life of a beloved Tangipahoa Parish woman, according to Louisiana State Police.
Nicholas Carter, 28, was booked into the St. Helena Parish Prison on Saturday on one count of vehicular homicide, one count of operating while intoxicated (third offense), one count of operating a vehicle with a suspended license, one count of failure to drive on the right side of the road, and one count of speeding.
In a statement, State Police said toxicology samples taken from Carter revealed “a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit.”
The fatal crash occurred April 16, when troopers began investigating a two-vehicle accident on LA Highway 16 near Calmes Road in St. Helena Parish just after 6 a.m.
The crash claimed the life of 45-year-old Grace Chandler of Amite City. Chandler was later identified as a dispatcher for the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.
According to Louisiana State Police spokesperson William Huggins, Carter was traveling westbound on LA Highway 16 in a 2018 Jeep Compass as Chandler traveled eastbound in a 2017 Hyundai Elantra.
Preliminary findings revealed the Jeep crossed the centerline into the opposing lane before striking the Hyundai head-on, Huggins said.
Despite being properly restrained, Chandler sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Carter was also properly restrained at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries before being transported to a local hospital.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office released a statement after news of Chandler’s death, calling her “a great friend and devoted servant.”
A GoFundMe was later created for the family of Chandler, and all donations will go to the family “in their time of need,” according to organizers. To date, it has raised more than $7,100.
“Gracie was a devoted wife, a loving mother of 4 girls and a grandmother to 2, tragically killed in a car accident on April 16th, 2022,” the GoFundMe states. “Any help is appreciated for this wonderful family.”
Chandler’s daughter Kaylee, a pitcher for the Live Oak High softball team, pitched less than three days after her mother’s death and led the Lady Eagles to a 10-0 win over Fontainebleau in the first round of the 5A playoffs this year.
Despite her family’s tragedy, Kaylee put on a near-perfect display, giving up three hits and three walks across five scoreless innings in one of the program’s most emotional games in recent memory.
